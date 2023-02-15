Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakhstani rescuers recover bodies of 85 deceased from rubble in Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Another Kazakh citizen’s body found under rubble in Kahramanmaraş brought to Taldykorgan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhs in Istanbul send aid to quake-battered Turkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh rescuers save 3 more quake survivors in Nurdağı
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh rescuers pull 55yo man from quake rubble alive
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mirbolat Kurmashev found buried under quake debris
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 17,600 dead in powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
Last Monday, we were confronted with the worst earthquake this region has ever seen in its history," he added.
This earthquake is the third-largest to occur since the 1668 Great Anatolia earthquake and the 1939 Erzincan earthquake in the last 2,000 years on the Anatolian geography."
Teams from 19 more countries will be in our country within 24 hours,"he added at the news conference alongside Tahsin Ertugruloglu, his counterpart from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
Within this framework, we dispatch personnel and equipment to the earthquake zone with more than 500 aircraft sorties,"Akar said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
09.02.2023, 13:09Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals 10.02.2023, 08:3641931Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria 10.02.2023, 10:3441811SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan 09.02.2023, 12:3741741Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria 10.02.2023, 12:1941556President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations 27.01.2023, 21:3998961Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3685451Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0981776610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5880456Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0479536Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate