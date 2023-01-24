Kazakh woman killed in road accident in Italy: Kazakhstan to cover all repatriation expenses

Tell a friend

The Kazakh Government will cover all repatriation expenses associated with returning home the body of a Kazakh national killed in a road accident in Italy, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports. Smadiyarov confirmed that in such cases the Kazakh Government fully covers all repatriation expenses. He reminded that the tragedy happened last week when the woman from Kazakhstan was hit to death by a car in Italy. The family of the deceased woman asked the ministry to cover the repatriation expenses. All necessary document will be issued in the nearest future, he said. Earlier it was reported that the 27-year-old PhD student of the University of Salerno Assem Zharbossyn was hit to death by a Peugeot car in a road accident. The 20-year-old Peugeot 308 driver stopped the car and called the paramedics, but unfortunately it was too late.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.