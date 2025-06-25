Kazakhstan's Air Astana extends Middle East flight cancellations

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana extends cancellation of flights to the Middle East, Kazinform News Agency reports.





In connection with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana cancels the following flights until June 24:





KC205/206/Astana-Dubai-Astana

KC897/898/Almaty-Dubai-Almaty

KC551/552/Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter flight)





The passengers of cancelled flights will be offered free rebooking or a full refund for airfare.





The airline continues to closely monitor the situation and will consider resuming flights from June 25 as the situation improves.





Flight Delay Hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)

WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)

Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)