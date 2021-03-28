Killed and dismembered girl: Almaty police unveiled details

Deputy Head of the Almaty Police Department Rustam Abdrakhmanov told the details of the murder of 19-year-old Ayazhan Yedilova.





An apartment was established where the suspect lived. At the time of his arrest, the front door of his apartment was broken open, and at the sight of the police, the suspect tried to commit suicide. As a result, ambulances were also called and the suspect was hospitalized," Abdrakhmanov said.





At the moment, the suspect is under arrest.





The police found the dismembered body of the victim, murdered in the detainee's apartment.





From the testimony of the suspect, after the murder, in order to hide the traces of the crime, he dismembered the body and managed to take some parts to the territory of Bostandyk district on the night of March 19-20 and hide them in garbage cans. The remains were found and sent for examination," Abdrakhmanov said.





Earlier it was reported that Ayazhan Edilova left work on Kunaev Street at 20.48 on March 19, 2021, where she was last recorded by surveillance cameras, but did not return home.





According to the Almaty DP, on March 20, the girl's sister reported to the police the missing. Later it became known that the girl was found murdered.













