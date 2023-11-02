Kostenko mine accident criminal case under control of prosecutor general’s office

Tell a friend

The interdepartmental operational investigation group continues the investigation into the Kostenko coalmine accident, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the prosecutor general’s office.





First deputy prosecutor general coordinates the investigation works.





Primary investigation of the accident site was carried out to identify the cause of the gas-methane blast. Workers and senior personnel of ArcelorMittal Temirtau were questioned.





A number of forensic examinations including explosion-technical, biological and genetic-molecular examination were assigned.





Public auditors and other experts will be attracted to check and make a conclusion on miners’ on-the-job safety. All documents related to job organization and safety ensuring in the mine were withdrawn for analysis.





The investigation is ongoing. The criminal case is under the control of the the prosecutor general’s office.