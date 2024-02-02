Major collision involving bus and 16 cars occurred near Karaganda  

Images | Still image

A bus and 16 cars collided on the Karaganda-Temirtau road, injuring two, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





On January 26, at 3:00pm, a major accident involving a bus running from Almaty to Astana and 16 cars occurred on the Karaganda-Temirtau road due to bad weather conditions. As a result of the accident, two sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital in Temirtau, said Kurmangali Issmagulov, first deputy head of the police department of Karaganda region.





There were two drivers and three passengers on the bus.





Following the accident, the decision was made to restrict traffic on the road section.



