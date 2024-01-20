This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes nearby Bishkek
Large fire destroys building supplies stores in Shymkent
Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found
4 children died, over 20 injured in hospital fire in S. Iraq
Central Japan quake death toll reaches 180, with 120 still missing
Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90
Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries
There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St. There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach
No parent, student, or teacher should have to wake up and face news about a school shooting," she said. "My heart aches for the victims of Perry, Iowa and the entire community."
Search for rescuers at collapsed Maikainzoloto mine continues, families to receive compensation
