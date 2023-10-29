More than 20 dead, dozens injured in shootings in Maine

Images | Kyodo

Tell a friend

Eighteen people died and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant late Wednesday in Maine in the northeastern United States, with the suspect remaining at large, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.





Police identified the suspect in the incidents that occurred in Lewiston beginning at around 7 p.m. as Robert Card, 40, while local residents have been urged to remain indoors. Schools and many businesses in the area were closed Thursday.





The bowling alley is some 6 kilometers away from the restaurant and the man's vehicle was discovered in neighboring Lisbon, the police said.





The man is a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve assigned to a training facility in Maine's Saco, The Associated Press reported.