More than 20 vehicles collide on Almaty-Tashkent road in Zhambyl rgn  

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

24 vehicles have collided on the Almaty-Tashkent republican road in Zhualy district, Zhambyl region due to heavy snowstorm and poor visibility, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





The accident involving 24 vehicles, including cars, trucks and passenger buses, occurred on the closed road section (567km) in 2km from Nurlykent village.





According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Zhambyl region, the multi-vehicle crash happened due to bad weather conditions.









13 people, including one kid, were taken to the district hospital in Baurzhan Momyshuly village with different injuries. Rescue operation is ongoing to extract trapped people. No victims were reported. 39 people, of whom 8 are children, were sent to the heating station deployed in Nurlykent village.





Due to the bad weather conditions, the region set up the operations staff at the emergency situations department. All the divisions of the region’s emergency situations department are on high alert.