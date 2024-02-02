31.01.2024, 15:02 1516
More than 20 vehicles collide on Almaty-Tashkent road in Zhambyl rgn
24 vehicles have collided on the Almaty-Tashkent republican road in Zhualy district, Zhambyl region due to heavy snowstorm and poor visibility, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The accident involving 24 vehicles, including cars, trucks and passenger buses, occurred on the closed road section (567km) in 2km from Nurlykent village.
According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Zhambyl region, the multi-vehicle crash happened due to bad weather conditions.
13 people, including one kid, were taken to the district hospital in Baurzhan Momyshuly village with different injuries. Rescue operation is ongoing to extract trapped people. No victims were reported. 39 people, of whom 8 are children, were sent to the heating station deployed in Nurlykent village.
Due to the bad weather conditions, the region set up the operations staff at the emergency situations department. All the divisions of the region’s emergency situations department are on high alert.
relevant news
26.01.2024
Major collision involving bus and 16 cars occurred near Karaganda
A bus and 16 cars collided on the Karaganda-Temirtau road, injuring two, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
On January 26, at 3:00pm, a major accident involving a bus running from Almaty to Astana and 16 cars occurred on the Karaganda-Temirtau road due to bad weather conditions. As a result of the accident, two sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital in Temirtau, said Kurmangali Issmagulov, first deputy head of the police department of Karaganda region.
There were two drivers and three passengers on the bus.
Following the accident, the decision was made to restrict traffic on the road section.
26.01.2024
Search for missing bus with rescuers still ongoing in Pavlodar region
Search for the bus with rescuers which remains buried in the collapsed gold mine of JSC Maikainzoloto for 23 days is ongoing in Pavlodar region. A mining engineer surveys the accident site on a daily basis and determines the working front for the excavator operator. Canine teams are working on the site regularly, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the local emergency authorities informed, the workers went deep into the ground by 3 meters from the point marked by geoscanning. The workspace is being expanded and the site is being surveyed with a metal detector. However, crumbling of soil and rock hampers the operation as the workers have to clear the search site of stones. In areas where equipment cannot reach, they have to work manually using pneumatic-electric tools.
The rescuers of the regional emergency department and the Centralized Republican Headquarters of Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services ensure safety of the excavator operator and other workers at the bottom of the crater. Besides, the rescuers ensure safety of other works: transporting down fuel, meals, forensic specialists, surveyors, lifting the objects found at the bottom of the crater. The also monitor the edge of the crater. The operation is complicated by low temperatures, gusty wind and snowstorm, the emergency department says.
The tragedy occurred on the night of January 4, when a bus carrying three rescuers plunged into a collapsed gold mine. Bodies of two rescuers were found immediately. The driver and another rescuer are still missing.
24.01.2024
44 facilities develop cracks after earthquake in Almaty region
44 education, health, and social and cultural facilities sustained cracks in the aftermath of a strong quake hit the region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
As a result of the inspection of the vital and socially significant facilities in Almaty region, cracks were discovered at 44 facilities, including 11 facilities in Uighur district, 14 facilities in Yenbekshikazakh district, 3 facilities in Talgar district, 4 in Kegen district, 2 in Zhambyl district, 3 in Raiymbek district, 3 in Ili district, and 4 in Karasai district.
Some residences also showed cracks in Almaty due to the earthquake.
24.01.2024
Heating system breakdowns leave over 40 facilities without heat in N Kazakhstan
Two heating system breakdowns occurred in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, in 24 hours, Kazinform Ness Agency reports.
As a result, over 40 facilities, including residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heating.
The video shared in social networks show flows of water running through the damaged pipe.
The authorities promise to restore heating by 08:00 pm.
23.01.2024
Strong tremors felt in Almaty after 6.7M earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Strong tremors measuring 5 on MPV scale were felt in Almaty last night. Tremors were also recorded in Astana, Shymkent, and five regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observation and Research and the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan, an earthquake measuring 6.7 on MPV scale occurred at 00:09 Almaty time, 264 kilometers to the southeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the quake are 41.22° north latitude, 78.65° east longitude. Tremors measuring 5 and 2 on МSК-64 scale were felt in Almaty and Shymkent respectively, the emergencies authorities say.
Alongside, tremors were felt in Astana city and in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Karaganda regions.
All relevant government agencies have been notified. Critical infrastructure is being monitored for possible damages, the emergencies department says.
The tremors continued for several minutes. Many residents hastily left their homes and took to the streets. Some shared photos and videos of the situation in social networks.
Tremors were also felt in Zhetysu region - Taldykorgan city, Tekeli town and Panfilov district. As the local emergencies department said, no injuries were reported.
18.01.2024
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes nearby Bishkek
A Mi-8 military helicopter crashed on the outskirts of Bishkek, the state enterprise Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya reported.
At 10:55 local time, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed at the Frunze-1 airbase. The fate of the crew is still unknown, the report said.
The Ministry of Defense said that a helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic made an emergency hard landing during training flights. There are casualties.
Officials of the Ministry of Defense and the Northern Military District are working to clarify the circumstances of this incident. Additional information about the results of the investigation will be announced later, the ministry noted, Kabar reports.
17.01.2024
Large fire destroys building supplies stores in Shymkent
Fire broke out in one of building supplies stores in Shymkent and spread to the nearby facilities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local emergencies department.
The fire broke out in Evrolux, Garmoniya, Medina, Marvarit, and Aigerim building supplies stores and in attached warehouses today at 01:14 am on 1/3 Aiteke Bi Street. The fire covered the area of 1,300 square meters.
The attic rooms of Medina and Evrolux shops collapsed partially.
233 firefighters were involved in fire extinguishing operation.
The fire was isolated at 03:07 am and put out at 04:51 am.
No victims or injuries were reported. Short circuit was reported to be the preliminary cause of the fire.
09.01.2024
Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found
Search and rescue operation for the bus with rescuers which plunged into the collapsed gold mine of JSC Maikainzoloto in Pavlodar region is still underway. Almost 40,000 tons of soil and rock have been disposed from the accident site. After additional geoscanning, carried out today, the course of the operation will be adjusted, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The works are ongoing around the clock. The probable location of the plunged bus was detected on Monday via geoscanning at a depth of 5 meters. 37,000 tons of soil and rock were disposed. After additional geoscanning carried out today, the course of the rescue and search operation will be adjusted, local emergencies department said.
139 people and 47 vehicles are involved in the operation.
A special commission led by Deputy Chairman of the Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies Mussa Tanabayev will investigate into the cause of the accident.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The rockfall depth is about 150 meters, its length is 150-200 meters, and the width is about 500 meters.
JSC Maikainzoloto is a leading company in Central Kazakhstan specializing in extraction and processing of gold-bearing polymetallic ores. Founded in 1932, the company has been operating numerous small, medium and large deposits, including Small Maikain, Maikain A, B, C, D, E, F, Novoye, Naizatas, Zhussaly, Zhilandy, Nauruzbay etc.
Throughout its operation period, the company has extracted 16.7 million tons of ore, which contained 80 tons of gold, 1,240 tons of silver, 204 tons of copper, and 300 tons of zinc. More than 13 million tons of extracted ore was processed at the country’s ore-dressing plants, while the remain ore was shipped as gold-containing flux raw materials to the metallurgical plants of Ural and Kazakhstan.
