Rescuers find body of 17yo boy trapped in mud slide in Almaty  

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Rescuers found body of a 17-year-old boy reportedly killed as a result of mudslide in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.





As the local emergencies department informed, an operational headquarters was set up at the incident site.





182 people and 32 vehicles are involved in cleaning up the damaged houses from mud. Emergency care brigades are working on the scene.





Caused by waterlogged soil, the mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.





Search and rescue operation is ongoing.



