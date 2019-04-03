S Korea paid tribute to memory of Denis Ten

Residents of South Korea have been coming to the Embassy of Kazakhstan for the third consecutive day to pay tribute to Denis Ten. People bring flowers, toys, and portraits of Kazakhstan athletes, and also write words of condolences in a special book, Khabar reports.





When he came to Korea, I was very pleased because he is from my favorite country. We and you have lost a great champion. He and his grandfather are great heroes in our country and Kazakhstan," popular Korean blogger Min Kyung-ha said her restraining tears.





Denis was loved in the homeland of his ancestors, he is known not only as an outstanding athlete but also as a descendant of the general of the Korean empire.









