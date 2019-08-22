SCAT airplane made emergency landing at Nur-Sultan Airport

SCAT airplane made an emergency landing at the Nur-Sultan International Airport on Monday at 04:58pm.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, flight VSV464 operated by SCAT was en-route Sanya (China) - Nur-Sultan. As per preliminary information provided by the air traffic control service, parts of rubber were found on the runway. As a result of collision with an unknown object, the upper layers of the back wheels of the left main gear were damaged.

The plane safely landed at the Airport of Nur-Sultan. 7 crew members and 234 passengers were onboard the aircraft.

An investigation is underway.

