Search for missing bus with rescuers still ongoing in Pavlodar region  

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Search for the bus with rescuers which remains buried in the collapsed gold mine of JSC Maikainzoloto for 23 days is ongoing in Pavlodar region. A mining engineer surveys the accident site on a daily basis and determines the working front for the excavator operator. Canine teams are working on the site regularly, Kazinform News Agency reports.





As the local emergency authorities informed, the workers went deep into the ground by 3 meters from the point marked by geoscanning. The workspace is being expanded and the site is being surveyed with a metal detector. However, crumbling of soil and rock hampers the operation as the workers have to clear the search site of stones. In areas where equipment cannot reach, they have to work manually using pneumatic-electric tools.









The rescuers of the regional emergency department and the Centralized Republican Headquarters of Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services ensure safety of the excavator operator and other workers at the bottom of the crater. Besides, the rescuers ensure safety of other works: transporting down fuel, meals, forensic specialists, surveyors, lifting the objects found at the bottom of the crater. The also monitor the edge of the crater. The operation is complicated by low temperatures, gusty wind and snowstorm, the emergency department says.





The tragedy occurred on the night of January 4, when a bus carrying three rescuers plunged into a collapsed gold mine. Bodies of two rescuers were found immediately. The driver and another rescuer are still missing.