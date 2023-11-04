Storm Ciaran kills 5 in Italy

Tell a friend

Severe flooding in Tuscany Region caused at least five deaths as Storm Ciaran swept through northern and central Italy, local media reported Friday, Xinhua reports.





Two elderly individuals, aged 84 and 85, lost their lives in a town near Prato, Tuscany's second-largest city, while a third person perished in the seaside resort of Rosignano. Two more deaths were also reported in another town.





Tuscany declared a state of emergency to facilitate rescue efforts, Regional Governor Eugenio Giani announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the situation "very serious."





The governor said he remains in contact with both Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.





Emergence personnel have been deployed across the region, the Civic Protection Department said in a statement.





At least 400 firefighters conducted overnight rescues in multiple cities, the department said on social media.





The Defence Ministry also provided support for the search and rescue efforts.





Early Friday, flooding temporarily disrupted rail service between the cities of Prato and Pistoia.





Red alerts for high hydro-geological risk -- the maximum level of warning -- were issued in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, both regions in northeastern Italy, while orange-level weather warnings applied to multiple northern and central regions.





Emergency services were closely monitoring the situation across the country, as rivers swelled due to heavy rain, increasing the risk of further flooding.