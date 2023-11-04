03.11.2023, 22:56 816

Storm Ciaran kills 5 in Italy

Severe flooding in Tuscany Region caused at least five deaths as Storm Ciaran swept through northern and central Italy, local media reported Friday, Xinhua reports.

Two elderly individuals, aged 84 and 85, lost their lives in a town near Prato, Tuscany's second-largest city, while a third person perished in the seaside resort of Rosignano. Two more deaths were also reported in another town.

Tuscany declared a state of emergency to facilitate rescue efforts, Regional Governor Eugenio Giani announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the situation "very serious."

The governor said he remains in contact with both Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

Emergence personnel have been deployed across the region, the Civic Protection Department said in a statement.

At least 400 firefighters conducted overnight rescues in multiple cities, the department said on social media.

The Defence Ministry also provided support for the search and rescue efforts.

Early Friday, flooding temporarily disrupted rail service between the cities of Prato and Pistoia.

Red alerts for high hydro-geological risk -- the maximum level of warning -- were issued in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, both regions in northeastern Italy, while orange-level weather warnings applied to multiple northern and central regions.

Emergency services were closely monitoring the situation across the country, as rivers swelled due to heavy rain, increasing the risk of further flooding.
 

31.10.2023

Kostenko mine accident criminal case under control of prosecutor general’s office

The interdepartmental operational investigation group continues the investigation into the Kostenko coalmine accident, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the prosecutor general’s office.

First deputy prosecutor general coordinates the investigation works.

Primary investigation of the accident site was carried out to identify the cause of the gas-methane blast. Workers and senior personnel of ArcelorMittal Temirtau were questioned.

A number of forensic examinations including explosion-technical, biological and genetic-molecular examination were assigned.

Public auditors and other experts will be attracted to check and make a conclusion on miners’ on-the-job safety. All documents related to job organization and safety ensuring in the mine were withdrawn for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing. The criminal case is under the control of the the prosecutor general’s office.
 

27.10.2023

Anthrax in Karaganda region: 2nd patient admitted to ICU

The second patient with a confirmed anthrax diagnosis was admitted to the ICU ward as disease symptoms went worse, Kazinform Agency reports.

As of now, two patients with a confirmed diagnosis of anthrax are staying in the hospital. One of the patients, aged 62 years old, developed severe symptoms and was taken to the ICU. Another patient, 41, is staying at the infectious diseases unit in a moderately grave condition, the healthcare department said.

As earlier reported, the quarantine was imposed in the village of Topar in Karaganda region. There were detected three anthrax cases. The fourth patient admitted to the hospital was tested negative for anthrax.

Early this morning one of the patients died.
 

27.10.2023

Hurricane Otis leaves at least 27 dead in southern Mexico

Hurricane Otis left at least 27 people dead and four missing as it hit the coast of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero Wednesday morning as a Category 5 hurricane, an official said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The hurricane, now weakened to a storm, left severe damage especially in the Acapulco resort area, one of the main tourist destinations in the country, said Rosa Icela Rodriguez, secretary for security and citizen protection of Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lamented the loss of lives during his daily press conference and his administration launched an airlift to the region with the support of the military.

Meanwhile, Federal Electricity Commission personnel were at work trying to restore electricity supply and telecommunications in the region.
 

26.10.2023

More than 20 dead, dozens injured in shootings in Maine

Images | Kyodo
Eighteen people died and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant late Wednesday in Maine in the northeastern United States, with the suspect remaining at large, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

Police identified the suspect in the incidents that occurred in Lewiston beginning at around 7 p.m. as Robert Card, 40, while local residents have been urged to remain indoors. Schools and many businesses in the area were closed Thursday.

The bowling alley is some 6 kilometers away from the restaurant and the man's vehicle was discovered in neighboring Lisbon, the police said.

The man is a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve assigned to a training facility in Maine's Saco, The Associated Press reported.
 

26.10.2023

Four kids die in house fire in Abai region

Images | MES RK
Four siblings died in a private house fire in Ayagoz village, Abai region, on October 25, Kazinform Agency quotes Abai region’s akimat.

The rescuers rushed to the smoke-filled house after receiving the call.

The firefighters found the bodies of four children. The investigation is launched.
 

19.10.2023

At least 6 killed in bus crash in Bolivia

At least six people died and about 20 were injured in western Bolivia following a passenger bus crash on the highway late Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

According to an official on Wednesday, the accident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. local time (0100 GMT, Oct. 19) near the western town of Charazani.

The number of fatalities, which included the bus driver, was still preliminary, said Edgar Cortez, La Paz department police chief.

The police chief said they would begin rescuing people trapped in the bus on Wednesday morning.
 

18.10.2023

Death toll rises in airstrike on hospital in Gaza Strip

Images | en.trend.az
800 people were killed in an airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

The Gaza Strip's health ministry earlier said more than 500 people were killed in the hospital strike.

23:07 (GMT+4) At least 500 people were killed in an airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Trend reported.

The Israeli military is checking information about the incident. As Israeli army Spokesman Daniel Hagari said, if information about the strike is received, the public will be informed.

The head of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, declared three days of mourning, following the attack.
 

17.10.2023

Train accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta leaves 32 people injured

Images | Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua
A total of 32 people were injured in a train accident in Indonesia's Special Region of Yogyakarta on Tuesday, a rescuer said, Xinhua reports.

The train Argo Semeru, which had been skidding off the runway in Kulon Progo Regency, was hit by the other train Argo Wilis that was passing by on the other railway located beside the Argo Semeru's track, said Asnawi Suroso, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office, who was leading the rescue mission.

Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua

The incident happened at 13:30 Jakarta time, according to him.

Wisnu Rangga, a press officer of the Red Cross office in Kulon Progo Regency, confirmed that 32 people were hurt in the incident, some of whom have been sent to a nearby hospital.
 

