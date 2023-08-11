07.08.2023, 13:30 22476
Teen unexpectedly dies on a train on way to summer camp
A teenager died on a train on the way to a summer camp earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.
According to reports, the sudden death of the teenagers born in 2010 was recorded on the train en route Atyrau-Astrakhan.
The victim was on the way to the summer camp together with other 73 children and four adults when suddenly fell ill.
Paramedics dispatched to the Naryn train station where the train made a stop pronounced the teenager dead.
The cause of death is to be determined. A special commission was set up to investigate the incident.
09.08.2023, 22:43 10131
41 dead after latest shipwreck off Lampedusa
Survivors have reported that 41 people died in the latest in a long series of shipwrecks in the Strait of Sicily, sources said Wednesday, ANSA reports.
The four survivors, three men and a woman, were saved by a Bulk Carrier, the Rimona, and then transferred to a Coast Guard vessel that took them to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday.
They said three children were among the victims of the disaster.
Neither the Rimona nor the Coast Guard boat came across any of the victim's bodies.
The survivors, who come from Ivory Coast and Guinea, are thought to have been in the water for more than a day before being rescued. The boat, which sank, departed from Sfax in Tunisia.
There has been a big rise in the number of people attempting the crossing from North Africa to Italy this year.
According to IOM data, over 2,000 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean so far in 2023, most on the Central Mediterranean route.
Around 30 people are missing feared dead after two shipwrecks at the weekend off Lampedusa, which is Italy's southernmost island and often the destination boats carrying migrants and refugees from North Africa head for.
09.08.2023, 21:46 10026
150 evacuated after fire breaks out in parking lot in Astana
Five people were rescued and 150 evacuated after a fire broke out in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the emergency situations department.
A Range Rover vehicle caught fire causing a lot of smoke in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building on Akan Sery Street in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
As a result of the fire, five people were rescued, including one kid, and 150 people were evacuated, of whom 30 are kids.
No victims have been reported. The fire was put out at 2:40 pm.
09.08.2023, 14:57 9936
Beijing rainstorm kills 33
Thirty-three people were killed by downpour-triggered disasters, and five died in rescue and relief operations as of the end of Tuesday after heavy rains drenched Beijing recently, local authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
There are 18 others still missing, including a rescuer, Xia Linmao, deputy mayor of Beijing, told a press conference.
The death of the aforementioned 33 people were mainly due to flooding and the collapse of houses.
From July 29 to Aug. 2, Beijing was battered by severe torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri.
08.08.2023, 10:21 15521
Two died in road accident in Turkistan region
A driver and one of the passengers were killed when a bus crashed through a guardrail and slammed into a truck coming in the opposite direction, Polisia.kz reports.
The road accident occurred on August 7 at 06:00 p.m. on the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway. 18 passengers were on board the bus traveling from Zhetysai to Astana.
07.08.2023, 20:38 22096
4 killed, 18 injured in bus-dumper collision in Pakistan's Karachi
At least four people were killed and around 18 others injured on Monday in a collision between a bus and a dumper truck in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, the rescue service reported, Xinhua reports.
According to the reports, the accident took place on the Northern Bypass of the city when a passenger bus, on a one-way road, overtook a vehicle and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the casualties.
The rescue service said that the bus driver didn't properly estimate the speed of the dumper which caused the collision, adding that a troller collided with the dumper afterward followed by a car.
The locals and the rescue workers shifted the victims to local hospitals, said the rescue service.
Five of the injured were in critical condition, it added.
The passengers on the bus were the residents of Karachi who were going on a picnic, according to the rescue service.
07.08.2023, 14:29 22676
14 killed, one missing after heavy rain hits China's Jilin
Fourteen people had been killed and one remained missing as of 10 p.m. Sunday after heavy rain battered the city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
Water levels in reservoirs and major rivers have so far receded to the safe range.
Shulan had experienced continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. This round of rain has basically ended.
The local government has mobilized various rescue forces to relocate residents, repair roads, and restore power and communication to resume people's normal lives as soon as possible.
07.08.2023, 12:33 22226
Fatal poisoning in Karaganda: 6 kids remain in critical condition
Six children are in critical but stable condition after suffering from a mysterious poisoning at the special social service center in Karaganda, Kazinform has learned from the regional healthcare department.
All six patients remain in the ICU.
In total, there are nine patients with two remaining in the ICU of the local children’s hospital.
Three more children are to be released from the healthcare facilities after treatment.
Earlier it was reported that one child died and six ended up in the ICU after a mass poisoning had been recorded at the special social service center in Karaganda region.
A special commission was set up to determine the cause of the poisoning. It is chaired by deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yermek Alpyssov.
An investigation is underway.
04.08.2023, 16:31 39341
Mountain fire contained in Zhambyl region
The grass fire broke out in the mountains of the Merke forestry of Zhambyl region was contained at 1:50pm, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
Earlier it was reported grass grass caught fire in the mountains areas of the Merke forest and wildfire protection organization.
According to the Ministry, a total of 18 discharges of water weighting around 27 tons were carried out as part of the fire suppression efforts. A helicopter was deployed to tackle the fire. It is said that suppression efforts were hampered by difficult terrain and gusty wind and that there is no threat to settlements. No injuries have been reported.
Fire suppression efforts continue with the deployment of 270 personnel of the forestry, Kazavialesokhrana, local executive bodies, emergency situations department of Zhambyl region as well as 36 units of equipment, aircraft.
