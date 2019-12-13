Three injured in chemical plant blast in southeastern Texas

Three people were injured in a chemical plant explosion in southeastern Texas on Wednesday morning, Xinhua reports.

The explosion happened at a chemical plant of TPC Group in Port Neches, about 150 km east of downtown Houston.

TPC Group said in a statement that the blast involved a processing unit and the event resulted in injuries to two employees and one contractor at the site.

Emergency responders were still working to bring the event under control.

TPC Group is a leading producer of petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons and a provider of infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast.

