17.10.2023, 20:06 4936
Train accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta leaves 32 people injured
Images | Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua
A total of 32 people were injured in a train accident in Indonesia's Special Region of Yogyakarta on Tuesday, a rescuer said, Xinhua reports.
The train Argo Semeru, which had been skidding off the runway in Kulon Progo Regency, was hit by the other train Argo Wilis that was passing by on the other railway located beside the Argo Semeru's track, said Asnawi Suroso, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office, who was leading the rescue mission.
The incident happened at 13:30 Jakarta time, according to him.
Wisnu Rangga, a press officer of the Red Cross office in Kulon Progo Regency, confirmed that 32 people were hurt in the incident, some of whom have been sent to a nearby hospital.
17.10.2023, 18:11 4736
4 killed, 19 injured in road accident in east Pakistan
Four people were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in east Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, the police said, Xinhua reports.
The incident took place in Dera Ghazi Khan district where a passenger van skidded off a highway when taking a sharp turn to avoid crashing into a rickshaw which suddenly appeared on the road, according to the police.
The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and several of them were said to be in critical condition.
The accident disrupted road traffic until the rescue teams removed the van from the road.
13.10.2023, 13:01 20596
Four workers fall from height, one dies in Kazakh capital
Images | Depositphotos
Four high-rise building construction workers who used climbing equipment fell from a height in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform Agency reports.
One of them died before the arrival of the ambulance. The rest three were rushed to the hospital, the police department said in a statement.
The investigation is launched.
11.10.2023, 11:42 25436
80 injured as fresh quake jolts west Afghanistan
At least 80 people were injured as a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck west Afghanistan's Herat province Wednesday, a doctor who introduced himself as Murad said, Xinhua reported.
Most of the injured have been taken to hospital from Rubat Sangi district, according to locals.
On Saturday, two powerful quakes with several aftershocks struck Herat and neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.
10.10.2023, 13:00 29236
Israel besieges Gaza amid intensified conflict with Hamas, attacks on border with Lebanon
Images | Xinhua/Chen Junqing
Israel intensified its air strikes in Gaza on Monday and imposed a "complete siege" on the Palestinian enclave on the third day of conflict following the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement's (Hamas) Saturday surprise attack on Israel, Xinhua reports.
I've ordered to move (from defense) to a massive offensive on a scale never seen before," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a live address to the nation on Monday.
In the morning, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing that the military has regained control over all the communities in southern Israel, which were stormed by Hamas militants on Saturday after they broke out through the security fence between Israel and Gaza.
Later, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said that Israel's raids on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of 4 Israeli prisoners and their captive members.
At night, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz announced that "all the water supply pipes from Israel to the Gaza Strip have been disconnected." Israel also halted the passage of goods, electricity and food to the Strip.
Israeli air strikes hit 86 towers in the Gaza Strip and this led to various damages," told an official in Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) Company.
In response to the Israeli threats, Hamas' military wing's spokesman Abu Obeida warned in an audio statement that "any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding."
Gaza's militant groups said about 130 hostages were in Gaza, including dozens with dual citizenship. Thailand confirmed that 11 Thai nationals are held captive by Hamas.
Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a briefing that the hostages include toddlers, women and elderly, adding that his country was committed to bringing the hostages back home.
Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported on Monday that at least 900 were killed by Hamas militants in Israel, while the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rose to 687, including 140 children and 105 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Monday that "more than 17,500 families, including more than 123,538 people, were displaced."
In this regard, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed during a phone call with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the importance of delivering relief and medical aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip to prevent a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.
Guterres said that the United Nations is making efforts to provide urgent humanitarian relief aid to the residents there, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
On Monday, Netanyahu also said the Israeli military was enhancing security along the northern border, where militants in southern Lebanon had fired mortar shells toward northern Israel on Monday afternoon.
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestine's Islamic Jihad Movement, claimed "its responsibility" for the operation carried out on the border with occupied Palestine, injuring seven Israeli soldiers.
Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based armed group and political party, said it attacked on Monday evening the Israeli Pranit and Avivim barracks in northern Israel with guided missiles and mortar shells, in response to the killing of three of its members by Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon earlier in the day.
10.10.2023, 09:55 29776
Five killed in two-vehicle accident in Almaty region
Images | polisia.kz
A 37-year-old driver slipped into the oncoming lane and crashed into a bus killing her three passengers and a bus passenger, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.
The incident occurred on October 9 in Zhambyl district, Almaty region, on the Almaty-Bishkek highway.
The investigation has been launched.
04.10.2023, 10:24 41161
At least 21 dead after bus falls from overpass in Venice, Italy
At least 21 people were dead Tuesday after a bus fell from an overpass near the Italian canal city of Venice and then caught fire after falling onto train tracks, local media reported, Xinhua reports.
Reports varied widely on the number of the injured, with estimates ranging between 12 and 40 people hurt. Among them, at least two were in critical condition and multiple others were seriously injured. Additionally, "several" others were reported as missing.
The death toll could still rise as the injured are treated in area hospitals, reports said.
Local media reported that a bus at or near capacity broke through the fence on the Vempa overpass in the Mestre area of Venice, falling around 10 meters into an empty area near some railroad tracks. The bus reportedly burst into flames on impact.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed "personal and the government's deepest condolences" and said she was following developments closely.
Rome's Quirinale Palace said Italian President Sergio Mattarella had telephoned Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro to express his sadness over the tragedy.
A huge tragedy struck our community this evening," Brugnaro said via social media, adding that he has called for an official mourning "in memory of the numerous victims on the fallen bus." Brugnaro called it "an apocalyptic scene."
The city of Venice said on social media that the Vempa overpass, where the tragedy took place, has been closed to traffic, and that police and firefighters were on the scene to search for survivors, help injured survivors and assess the situation.
No official source has reported the death toll, the number of injuries, or the causes of the accident.
29.09.2023, 14:29 47586
Car rams into bus stop in Astana injuring several people
A Mazda rammed into a bus stop in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning injuring several people, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The video of the car crash went viral on social media.
The horrific road accident happened around 8:31 am on Baiturssynov Street when the Mazda driver lost control of the vehicle due to the fault of another driver and rammed into the people waiting for the public transport at the bus stop.
Several people sustained various injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The police are investigating.
23.09.2023, 09:47 58741
4 killed in road accident in W Kazakhstan
Images | Polisia.kz
Four people died in a road accident in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.
On September 22, a head-on collision involving VAZ-2112 and Lada Granta cars took place on Uralsk-Kirsanovo highway. As a result of the accident, a driver of VAZ-2112 vehicle, a driver and two passengers of Lada Granta car died on the spot. One more passenger of Lada Granta vehicle was rushed to hospital.
An investigation into the accident was launched.
