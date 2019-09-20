Train at full speed collides with passenger coach in Almaty region

The moving train collided today with the passenger-carrying coach on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway.

The bus driver wanted to move across the tracks despite the warning lights.

The accident occurred at the Shamalgan station.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver died as the train and bus collided today at Shamalgan station. The investigation is underway, the Almaty regional police department reports.

