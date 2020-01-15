Two people injured in carwash fire in the capital

Two people were injured in a carwash fire in the city of Nur-Sultan, city’s Emergency Situations Department informs.

The fire occurred at about 4:53 p.m. at a carwash on the Sukhanberdin Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found Land Cruiser and Mitsubishi vehicles in flames.

As a result of the accident two people were injured. They were admitted to the City Hospital 1.

The fire was eliminated at 5:37 p.m. The cause of the fire is being established. In total, 4 pieces of equipment and 20 personnel of the Nur-Sultan Emergency Situations Department were involved in firefighting.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.