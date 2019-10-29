UK lorry container victims were all Chinese: police

The bodies of 39 people found inside a refrigerated lorry container on an industrial estate in southern England are believed to be Chinese nationals, police said Thursday.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested while Essex Police have opened what it said was "the largest murder investigation in our force's history," EFE-EPA reports.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.