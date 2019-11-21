Venice suffers worst flooding since 1966

The Italian city of Venice has experienced its worst flooding since 1966 amid an exceptionally high tide.

The phenomenon, known in the popular tourist destination as high waters ("acqua alta"), saw parts of the city covered by 187 centimeters (73.6 inches) of seawater late Tuesday.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.