343 thousand Kazakh citizens took vacations abroad in 2018

Through the Turistik Qamqor Corporative Fund 323 thousand Kazakh citizens traveled abroad for purposes of recreation in 2018, the Organization’s press office reports.





The most popular destination among Kazakh tourists was Turkey (148 thousand) in the past tourist season. Egypt was second – 104 thousand persons. And the United Arab Emirates – third (33.5 thousand). China and Thailand were put in 4th place (18 thousand each). Vietnam – fifth (4.5 thousand), India – sixth (2.7 thousand). The Czech Republic was seventh (2.4 thousand), the Dominican Republic was eighth (2.1 thousand), Greece – ninth (2 thousand) and Georgia – tenth (1.4 thousand)," says the statement.





The Company has also noted that there were no insurance cases among those Kazakh tourists traveled abroad for purposes of recreation in 2018. All the companies executed their obligations in good faith. All smaller issues were quickly resolved in place. None of Kazakhs were taken urgently from abroad to the homeland because of tour operators.





According to Turistik Qamqor, the Fund’s registry includes 56 tour operators. However, around 140 tour operators run in outbound tourism in Kazakhstan. It appears that the remaining 80 companies operate extralegally thus threatening the safety of resting Kazakhs abroad.





Since 2017 Kazakh tourists have been highly recommended to take their vacations abroad with a tour code. The Turistik Qamqor Fund was specially developed to help fellow citizens in trouble abroad back home. This is especially true when tourists suffer because of bad faith tourism firms. Therefore, the tour code holders enjoy assured support in urgent situations," says the statement.





The tour code consisting of eleven or thirteen (depends on the country of departure) letters and numerals are issued automatically. Since Turistik Qamqor’s establishment, 616 thousand tour codes have been issued.









