Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico
Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan and Albania Hold First Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Tirana
Kazakhstan and Canada Held Consular Consultations
Kazakhstan Develops International Cooperation in Migration
SCO Investors Association was Launched in Astana
Japanese Business was Invited to Invest in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Romania: a New Impetus towards Strategic Partnership
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Held a Number of Meetings during Official Visit to Japan
Japan is our reliable friend and time-tested partner. Kazakhstan is committed to the further development of an expanded strategic partnership with Japan, which meets the national interests of both countries," the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.
