Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who arrived to Astana on his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the Kazakh-Armenian relations. In particular, the priority directions of political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian interaction between the two countries, as well as the schedule of highest and high-level events for the current year were discussed.





Mutual commitment to deepening bilateral partnership on the basis of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation was expressed. The practical confirmation of the parties’ intentions was the opening of the offices of the Honorary Consuls of Armenia in Karaganda and Aktobe.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that due to the political will of the heads of state over the past year, Kazakh-Armenian relations have been brought to a qualitatively new level. The Joint Statement adopted in 2024 by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan reflected the mutual desire for further rapprochement of the two countries.





In this regard, the foreign ministers reviewed in detail the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.





Armenia is a reliable political, trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, and Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing progressively, without any problems, with a constructive approach and readiness to take into account each other’s interests. I express readiness for the closest cooperation for the realization of all agreements for the benefit of the two peoples," Minister Nurtleu said.





Special attention was paid to further expansion of cooperation in trade and economic sphere. In this context, the leading coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was emphasized, the next meeting of which was proposed to be held in the near future.





The participation of business circles of the two countries in the development of business ties was stressed. As of today, more than 100 enterprises with participation of Kazakhstani capital are registered in Armenia, and more than 430 Armenian companies are registered in Kazakhstan.





Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that "last year was an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations between our states." He noted the richness of highest and high-level visits, as well as numerous joint events, which gave the necessary impetus to the interaction in various spheres. "Our states are united in striving to strengthen sovereignty and independence, as well as to increase transit potential and modernize national economies. All this creates a solid basis for expanding partnership interaction. Yerevan and Astana often adhere to coinciding or similar positions on key issues on the international and regional agenda," Mirzoyan added.





The sides agreed to promote further strengthening of investment ties. The total volume of Kazakhstan’s capital investments in the Armenian economy exceeds 56 million US dollars.





Promising opportunities for expanding cooperation in the digital sphere were noted. There are reserves for increasing it on the platform of Astana International Financial Center. The Center has already registered 10 companies from Armenia working in the sphere of digital technologies, financial services and insurance.





The ministers agreed to make common efforts in order to identify new opportunities in the spheres of agriculture, transportation and logistics.





The substantive agenda of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized. Last year Days of Culture of Armenia in Kazakhstan were held with the participation of the heads of state. This year, the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Armenia will continue the positive practice of cultural exchange.





Cooperation in the field of higher education is filled with practical content. The basis for this is created by 13 agreements and memorandums on inter-university cooperation signed between the universities of Kazakhstan and Armenia.





During the meeting, the ministers also "compared notes" on topical issues of regional and global agendas, reaffirmed their commitment to further close contacts within the framework of multilateral and integration structures, mutual support in promoting international initiatives of the two states.





During the official visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan was also received by President Tokayev of Kazakhstan.