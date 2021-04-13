Askar Mamin and Uzbekistan PM held talks

At the Zhibek Zholy checkpoint on the Kazakh-Uzbek border, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov held talks and took part in the capsule laying ceremony at the construction site of the International Center for Trade and Economic Cooperation (ICTEC) 'Central Asia', the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said on Saturday.

The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, transit, transport, tourism, space spheres, industrial cooperation, rational use and protection of transboundary water resources, as well as interregional and cross-border cooperation.

They focused on joint projects in the automotive industry, processing of agricultural products, construction of a high-speed railway Turkestan-Shymkent-Tashkent.

Following the talks, A. Mamin and A. Aripov signed an action plan for organizing the activities of the Central Asia ICTEC, as well as a protocol on joint actions to develop railway transport.

The Center is intended to become a large industrial, trade and logistics platform for the implementation of joint investment projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are working on bringing the mutual trade level p to $ 10 billion. The project launched today will serve to achieve this goal and contribute to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperation of the two states," A. Mamin said.

As part of the working trip, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visited the modernized B. Konysbayev checkpoint on the Kazakh-Uzbek border.













