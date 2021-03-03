Askar Mamin met with head of Roscosmos

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, received Dmitry Rogozin, general director of the State Corporation for Space Activities Roscosmos, the PM's press office said.





The parties discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in the space area, including further development of the Baikonur cosmodrome and formation of a medium-resolution Earth remote sensing space system. Particular attention was paid to the project for the creation of a joint space rocket complex "Baiterek" ("Nazarbayev launch").





The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Bagdat Mussin.













