Astana and London Pursue Dialogue on Peacekeeping and Multilateral Diplomacy

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Minister of State of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord Vernon Coaker, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed key areas of the Kazakh-British cooperation, including engagement on issues of security, defence and peacekeeping.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the experience of the participation of representatives of the Kazakh Armed Forces in the United Nations peacekeeping missions and their interaction with international partners on training of the military personnel to effectively carry out their duties.





He also reaffirmed that the Kazakh side is interested in further contributing to strengthening peace and stability under the UN auspices.





The sides also exchanged views on multilateral topics and pressing issues on the regional and global agenda during the talks.





The interlocutors confirmed their mutual readiness to continue constructive dialogue across the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral partnership.





Since 2014, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been participating in the United Nations peacekeeping operations. 80 citizens of Kazakhstan took part in missions as military observers and staff officers. About 700 servicemen were involved in UN special operations. 158 citizens of Kazakhstan serve as part of peacekeeping forces in Africa and the Middle East.