This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana and London Pursue Dialogue on Peacekeeping and Multilateral Diplomacy
relevant news
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Musical Diplomacy: Kazakhstan Welcomes Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" with "Silk Road" Tour
We are grateful for the opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Romania through the performances of the unique "Madrigal" choir. For the first time, this cultural event has taken place in Kazakhstan, and it is undoubtedly of historical significance. Particularly moving are the choir’s renditions of the national anthems not only of Romania, but also of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, as well as the unconventional arrangements of popular Kazakh folk songs such as Yapurai and Agugai", said Vassilenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission Convenes in London
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Introduces New Investor Visa
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Romania Ready to Expand Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strengthening Intra-Regional Cooperation within the UN Framework Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland Held Political Consultations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.05.2025, 12:57Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on large industrial projects in chemical and metallurgical industries 13.05.2025, 16:2159631Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hands over Otan Order to public figure Kuanysh Sultanov 13.05.2025, 13:2459421National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda 13.05.2025, 19:3432551Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction 12.05.2025, 09:52Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan31521Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan 30.04.2025, 10:01190216Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 02.05.2025, 18:56179041Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 05.05.2025, 17:46178906Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 29.04.2025, 18:37169391Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President168601Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President