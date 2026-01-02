01.01.2026, 16:52 9306

Kazakhstan to build full-cycle biopharma hub

A large-scale strategic investment project is set to be launched in furtherence of President's directive to increase domestic pharmaceutical production to 50%, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the respective resolution.

The document approves an investment agreement between the Ministry of Healthcare and Khan Tengri Biopharma LLP for the construction of a modern, full-cycle production complex within the Alatau Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The facility will be equipped with advanced technology to produce 58 medication items. A key objective of the project is to establish a full-cycle manufacturing process, which includes the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

According to the government press service, the plant's portfolio will feature 27 international non-proprietary names (INNs), including drugs for treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, rare diseases, and inflammatory conditions. The project involves a total investment of over 103 billion tenge and is expected to create more than 180 permanent jobs.
 

01.01.2026, 10:15 9566

Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the New Year

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the New Year in a traditional address to the people of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Dear compatriots,

In just a few minutes we will welcome the New Year, a bright and special holiday that unites our entire nation. We are taking another important step along the path of our national history. Kazakhstanis always greet the New Year with an uplifted spirit and sincere hope. At these moments, each of us turns to our cherished dreams, gratefully recalls the most significant events of the outgoing year, makes plans for the future, and directs our gaze forward toward new achievements.

The year 2025 has become truly momentous and successful for our people. Kazakhstan has confidently embarked on the path of steady and sustainable development. Despite the difficult global situation, our country’s economy continued to grow, with gross domestic product exceeding 6%. The state’s gold and foreign exchange reserves surpassed 62 billion US dollars. We attracted significant investment and implemented a number of large scale projects.

The second line of the Dostyk Moyynty railway was put into operation, the largest railway infrastructure project in the entire period of Independence. At the same time, about 13 thousand kilometers of highways were built and repaired. All of this has significantly strengthened Kazakhstan’s transit potential.

For the second consecutive year, our rural workers have achieved high results, harvesting generous crops and filling grain reserves. We attach priority importance to the development of rural areas and agriculture. For the first time in history, farmers received unprecedented financial support, with 1 trillion tenge allocated for these purposes.

This year, more than 19 million square meters of housing were commissioned in the country. Thousands of Kazakhstani families have acquired their own homes and confidence in the future. Large scale work has also been carried out in the social sphere, with more than one hundred modern schools and about two hundred healthcare facilities built. Branches of leading higher education institutions of the world have opened in Kazakhstan.

Attention to the protection of human rights is being consistently strengthened. The principle of Law and Order is firmly taking root in society, while legal culture and civic responsibility are growing. All our achievements are the result of the creative labor of the people of Kazakhstan. Our compatriots have achieved significant success in education, science, and culture, making a substantial contribution to shaping the image of Kazakhstan as a spiritually strong, mature, and intellectually developed nation.

Our school students have honorably won victories in international academic competitions. Our athletes performed with dignity on the world’s largest arenas, enhancing the glory of Kazakhstan and raising our Blue Flag high.

This year we solemnly celebrated the Year of Working Professions, showing special respect to those who contribute to the country’s prosperity through their labor. This course of support for working people will continue in the future. The state has provided comprehensive support to teachers and doctors, and this policy has acquired a strong strategic character designed for many years. Broad support was also extended to figures in culture and science. The future of a people who know how to value honest and conscientious labor will rightfully be bright and reliable. Citizens devoted to their country, true professionals in their fields, will become the driving force and a reliable pillar of our state, confidently leading it to new heights and achievements.

Thus, we have honorably completed the first quarter of the twenty first century. In terms of economic and social indicators, Kazakhstan has taken leading positions in our political and geographical space. Together, as a single people, we are building a Just, Safe, Strong, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan.

And now we are entering the Year of the Horse. For the Kazakh people, the steed has always had special symbolic significance. People say, "The Year of the Horse will be prosperous." We expect many good achievements from the coming year. As a mature and civilized nation, we direct our gaze far ahead. We set high goals and concrete plans for their implementation.

The year 2026 will open a new stage of modernization for Kazakhstan. The upcoming constitutional reform will be of great importance for the prosperous future of our country. I am confident that citizens will support this reform, which will accelerate Kazakhstan’s movement along the path of development and progress. We will work to strengthen energy potential, address issues of the agro industrial complex, water management, transport and logistics development, and housing and utilities infrastructure. And, of course, small and medium sized businesses will remain a key focus of state attention. New enterprises will open in all regions, roads will be repaired, and residential buildings, schools, medical, sports, and cultural facilities will be built.

I have decided to declare the next year the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. The introduction of advanced technologies will make it possible to strengthen the country’s potential in all spheres.

Dear friends,

Right now, there are those who are welcoming the New Year at work. This is a vivid manifestation of devotion to one’s profession and responsibility to society. I highly value your persistent labor and send you my heartfelt congratulations. I express deep gratitude to everyone who contributes to the prosperity of our country. Indeed, there is truly no greater happiness than serving one’s native land. The people say, "Where there is unity, there is prosperity." Let us preserve our unity and, as a single nation, multiply the achievements of Kazakhstan.

Today, at this special moment, I address the youth and children. We are now entering an era of entirely new challenges and enormous opportunities. Each of you must believe in your own strength and abilities. The words of the great Abai, "Believe in yourself, and you will surely achieve success, for labor and intellect will become your unshakable supports," remain relevant at all times. Be active, educated, hardworking, disciplined, and proactive. May your paths be bright and free, and your achievements meaningful.

I wish all citizens of Kazakhstan good health, happiness, and great success. May our Motherland be steadfast and protected on all sides. May every home be filled with kindness, harmony, and joy. May our Blue Flag always proudly fly over the country, inspiring new achievements. May our common home, the Republic of Kazakhstan, prosper and grow stronger, and may the people remain united and strong.

Happy New Year!
 

31.12.2025, 20:48 30411

Kazakhstan builds 655 rural healthcare facilities

Kazakhstan built 655 primary healthcare facilities under the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

The project, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focuses on three key objectives, namely, expanding the network of primary healthcare organizations in rural areas, ensuring timely emergency medical assistance and strengthening staffing in rural medical institutions.

According to the Ministry, the construction plan for 2023-2025 included first-aid medical points, rural medical posts, and outpatient clinics. All 655 facilities have now been completed, including 99 facilities in 2023, 361 facilities in 2024 and 195 facilities in 2025.

The new buildings replace outdated infrastructure and provide medical services to settlements that previously lacked primary healthcare.

Besides, the modernization of 32 district hospitals into multidisciplinary central hospitals is underway countrywide. Some facilities have already completed construction and installation work, while others are undergoing reconstruction, extensions, and major repairs.
 

30.12.2025, 16:12 48161

Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee relieved of office

By the Head of State's order, Nurdaulet Suindikov has been relieved of his duties as Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

Nurdaulet Suindikov had held the post since October 21, 2023.

He has vast experience in law enforcement and strategic administration.

Suindikov began his career in 2000 as a legal statistics and information specialist at the Shymkent Prosecutor’s Office, later working as a legal adviser at Kazakhtelecom. From 2018 to 2020, Suindikov worked in senior roles in the private sector before being appointed adviser to Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense in 2020. He later (2022-2023) headed the Strategic Development Department and the International Legal Cooperation Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
 

30.12.2025, 14:55 48436

President Tokayev visited nine regions of Kazakhstan in 2025

Summing up the President’s activities in 2025, Assistant and Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay highlighted the working trips and major events held across the regions with the participation of the Head of State, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, over the course of the year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev undertook working trips to nine regions of the country and visited more than 50 industrial, scientific, and socio-cultural facilities. In addition, the President heard reports from 16 regional governors and city mayors.

“The outgoing year has been marked by large-scale socioeconomic and political transformations and, most importantly, positive changes in the lives of citizens. New industries opened, a rich harvest was gathered, residential buildings, schools, and hospitals were built, and transportation routes were modernized,” Ruslan Zheldibay notes.
 

30.12.2025, 11:50 49301

Government reviewed preparations for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in 2026

Images | olympic.kz
At the Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the progress of preparations of the country’s national teams for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in 2026 was reviewed. A report on the work being carried out was delivered by Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov. Presentations were also made by Secretary General of the Union of Biathletes of Kazakhstan Manas Usenov and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Murakerim Burkhan, primeminister.kz reports.

The Prime Minister emphasized the important role of the Olympic Games in strengthening the country’s international image. Kazakhstani athletes compete on the world’s major sporting stages, representing not only themselves and their coaches, but the entire republic.

The Head of State consistently emphasizes the priority of mass and professional sports. Therefore, Kazakhstan is implementing comprehensive measures to develop sports and create conditions for high-quality athlete training. From 2023 to 2025, more than 360 billion tenge has been allocated from the budget for these purposes. For the development of winter sports, our country has the necessary basic infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions," Olzhas Bektenov noted.


In addition, the key role of specialized sports federations in the development of sports and comprehensive athlete training was highlighted. It is at this level that national teams, coaching staffs, and the sports reserve are formed, as well as long-term development strategies for specific sports disciplines.

A significant result of developing the sports reserve was the successful performance of Kazakhstani athletes at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games held in Gangwon.

This success must be strengthened and multiplied at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy. We are confident that the determination, discipline, and team unity of our athletes will ensure a достойное performance. We wish them fair competition, confidence in their abilities, and high results. President of the National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin, by his personal example, motivates our athletes to demonstrate confidence in their abilities and a focus on achieving maximum results. The entire country is proud of and supports each of our athletes," the Prime Minister emphasized.


Olzhas Bektenov noted that very little time remains before the main sporting event. In this regard, all preparatory measures must be completed in full.

Following the Government meeting, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to the relevant ministries.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the National Olympic Committee, was instructed to ensure the full readiness of the national team.

Issues related to final team rosters, logistics, equipment, medical support, and organizational assistance must be resolved as soon as possible, without bureaucratic delays," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to provide comprehensive assistance through diplomatic channels.

Emphasis was placed on the efficiency of budget fund utilization.

Support for promising athletes must be targeted and transparent. The heads of the ministry, federations, and subordinate organizations bear personal responsibility for this. Work should also continue on attracting non-budgetary funds for the development of professional sports," the Prime Minister noted.


The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the National Paralympic Committee, was instructed to strengthen preparations for the Winter Paralympic Games.

The participation of Paralympians in major international competitions is of great importance for fostering strength of spirit, resilience, and promoting the values of an inclusive society," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.


The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information, was instructed to ensure proper information support, as well as television broadcasting of the participation of Kazakhstani athletes in the Olympic Games.

Following the Games, a detailed analysis of the results must be presented, with an objective assessment of achievements and specific proposals for the further development of Olympic sports.

Overall control and coordination were assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.
 

29.12.2025, 19:25 70721

Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on energy resilience

Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday chaired a meeting of the Security Council, focusing on national energy system resilience, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The meeting saw reports made by energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and a number of heads of government agencies.

The Kazakh President said that in today's reality, energy security ensures independence and economic resilience, noting that the country’s existing resources are generally enough for self-sufficiency in electricity. He also stressed that growing demand requires rational and efficient use of resources.

The meeting also highlighted the need to develop domestic maneuvering capacities. Alongside the development of gas generation and energy storage, hydropower’s potential remains relevant.

The Head of State also pointed to the importance of broad implementation of water conservation technologies across agriculture, industry, and other economic sectors.

Special attention was placed to address scientific-technological and personnel challenges facing the sector. Training of skilled personnel for the development of a scientific research base for hydropower was also highlighted.


 

29.12.2025, 15:40 70956

Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has relieved Mariya Khadzhiyeva of her post of Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

In May 2019, Mariya Khadzhiyeva was appointed to the post of the Deputy Chairwoman of the Council of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan.

She had been serving as the Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan since December 2019.
 

29.12.2025, 14:25 67036

Kazakhstan’s capital prepares for autonomous taxi rollout

Kazakhstan’s capital prepares for autonomous taxi rollout
Images | Depositphotos
A memorandum of cooperation on the development of an autonomous taxi service has been signed in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The memorandum was signed with the participation of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Transport, Astana Mayor’s Office, and Yandex Qazaqstan. The parties agreed to jointly work on and, in the future, launch a driverless taxi service in the capital.

The memorandum provides for a stage-by-stage preparation of the driverless taxi project - from regulatory and technological development to pilot launches. The project implementation is scheduled for 2026 and will be carried out in close cooperation with government agencies and city services," the ministry says.


Driverless taxis are viewed as part of a long-term development of urban mobility. According to international studies, autonomous technologies can reduce accidents by minimizing the human factor, optimize traffic flow, and improve transport accessibility for various groups of the population, including people with limited mobility. In addition, such services may become an important element of a sustainable transport system in major cities.

Chairman of the Digital Assets and Breakthrough Technologies Committee, Gizzat Baiturssynov, emphasized the importance of advancing the issues of safety, responsibility, human-algorithm interaction, as well as developing a regulatory framework.

“Driverless taxis are part of a broader ‘smart city’ ecosystem, where technologies serve the interests of people,” he said.
 

