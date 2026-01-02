This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to build full-cycle biopharma hub
Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the New Year
Kazakhstan builds 655 rural healthcare facilities
Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee relieved of office
President Tokayev visited nine regions of Kazakhstan in 2025
Government reviewed preparations for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in 2026
The Head of State consistently emphasizes the priority of mass and professional sports. Therefore, Kazakhstan is implementing comprehensive measures to develop sports and create conditions for high-quality athlete training. From 2023 to 2025, more than 360 billion tenge has been allocated from the budget for these purposes. For the development of winter sports, our country has the necessary basic infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This success must be strengthened and multiplied at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy. We are confident that the determination, discipline, and team unity of our athletes will ensure a достойное performance. We wish them fair competition, confidence in their abilities, and high results. President of the National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin, by his personal example, motivates our athletes to demonstrate confidence in their abilities and a focus on achieving maximum results. The entire country is proud of and supports each of our athletes," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Issues related to final team rosters, logistics, equipment, medical support, and organizational assistance must be resolved as soon as possible, without bureaucratic delays," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Support for promising athletes must be targeted and transparent. The heads of the ministry, federations, and subordinate organizations bear personal responsibility for this. Work should also continue on attracting non-budgetary funds for the development of professional sports," the Prime Minister noted.
The participation of Paralympians in major international competitions is of great importance for fostering strength of spirit, resilience, and promoting the values of an inclusive society," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on energy resilience
Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty
Kazakhstan’s capital prepares for autonomous taxi rollout
The memorandum provides for a stage-by-stage preparation of the driverless taxi project - from regulatory and technological development to pilot launches. The project implementation is scheduled for 2026 and will be carried out in close cooperation with government agencies and city services," the ministry says.
