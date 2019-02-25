Aviation Administration to be established in Kazakhstan

The Government approved the creation of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan company that will supervise the safety of flights, press service of the Civil Aviation Committee reports.





On November 26 this year, the Government of Kazakhstan approved the creation of JSC Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan with 100% State participation by the decree, that will fulfill key functions, including technical control over the security of flights," they said in the Civil Aviation Committee.





They in the Civil Aviation Committee say that the work of the designated organization will enable to increase the effectiveness of control over the safety of flights, as well as to reach the level corresponding to ICAO requirements of more than 80%.





Also, it is expected to attract foreign specialists to provide technical support," they said in the press service.





Earlier, Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek talked on the creation of the new company. According to him, the Aviation Administration will run on the British model, where control over the technical state of airlines and aircraft is conducted by special state corporation UK CAA International Ltd, on a commercial basis. The new company's functions will include not only control technical support, but also training of staff and attracting investment.









