Development of Modern Kazakhstan were Discussed in Yerevan
A traditional meeting with the expert community was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia. During the first meeting at the current year, the issues of development of modern Kazakhstan were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbaev informed the participants of the round table about the progress of reforms being implemented in the country and achievements by the results of 2023, and also presented the main content of the interview given by the Head of the state to the "Egemen Qazaqstan" newspaper on January 3 of this year.
The participants of the event highly appreciated the scale of changes implemented in political, economic and social spheres in the country. Head of "Alternative" analytical center, scientific and public figure, professor, T. Manaseryan "noted that the 21st century is a century of opportunities, and Kazakhstan has proven that it has the right to be among the leading countries not only regionally, but also internationally".
According to experts, the modernization of Kazakhstan's political system, through the redistribution of powers between the branches of government and the strengthening of the role of the parliament, shows the strong commitment of the country's leadership to democratic principles. Experts have especially noted Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of guaranteeing human rights, including the establishment of the norm of abolishing the death penalty in the constitution. In particular, according to the head of the Globalization and Regional Cooperation Analytical Center, a well-known expert in the field of civil society development, S. Grigoryan. "Kazakhstan's success in building a democratic state is impressive and motivating".
Taking into account the measures to support the young generation of Kazakhstan and the significant progress achieved in this direction, representative of the "Voice of the People" expert club A. Ghukasyan, emphasizing that youth is the driving force of any society and state, expressed interest in holding the Armenian-Kazakh youth forum.
Special attention was paid to the important initiative of creating a platform for dialogue, "National Kurultai", which contributes to the unification of society to achieve common goals, as well as to the preservation of the ancient tradition of the Kazakh people.
As a result of the discussions, the representatives of the Armenian expert community expressed the opinion that the key factor in the implementation of large-scale reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at ensuring the welfare of society is the solidarity and unity of the people.
relevant news
Delegation of Kazakhstan is Taking Part in the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda
The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Barlybay Sadykov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Kenya, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the African Union, as well as to the UN Office in Nairobi, takes part in the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Within the framework of the theme of the 19th summit: "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence", 120 NAM member states (53 countries in Africa, 39 countries in Asia and Pacific, 26 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2 countries on the European continent) discuss pressing global issues during the week within the framework of political and socio-economic committees. As a result of the work carried out, the Final Document of the summit, the Kampala Declaration, as well as the Statement on Palestine were approved at the level of foreign ministers and are scheduled to be adopted at the level of Heads of State and Government on January 20, 2024.
The summit documents reflect the collective position of NAM member states in relation to contemporary challenges and threats, including: armed conflicts, food insecurity, migration, unemployment, pandemics, health problems, climate change, terrorism, problems of financing sustainable development, the debt burden of states, and reform of the global economy. The chairmanship in this world's largest after the UN international organization has passed from Azerbaijan to Uganda for the next three years.
Speaking at the summit, the Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan fully shares the goals and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement and the call of the member countries to observe and respect the UN Charter, universal principles and norms of international law. "UN international law remains an indispensable tool in the preservation and maintenance of international peace and security. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the principles of respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of interstate borders, enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations", - he said.
According to him, in current time of geopolitical turbulence, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Middle Powers countries can play an important role together with the UN in overcoming such crises as regional conflicts, terrorism, violent extremism, cybersecurity, climate change, and etc.
One of the main issues on the agenda of the NAM is the issue of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. Barlybay Sadykov reminded the summit participants about the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, the abandonment of the nuclear arsenal by Kazakhstan, the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free Zone in Central Asia in 2009, the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and announced Kazakhstan's intention to seek the creation of The International Trust Fund for Assistance and rehabilitation of people and territories affected by nuclear tests. Considering the importance of the IAEA's work to assist all countries in obtaining benefits from the peaceful, safe use of nuclear energy and the transfer of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes, the Ambassador called for support for Kazakhstan's proposal to restore the sovereign equality of member States in this organization.
Special attention was paid to the problems of international security. In this regard, Barlybay Sadykov noted our country's solidarity with the NAM’s demands to exclude the possibility of any use of bacteriological weapons, and the need for effective measures to implement the Biological Weapons Convention. Therefore, he called on the NAM member states to create the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS), previously proposed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to strengthen global coordination of efforts to address a range of biosafety issues.
In the context of the NAM member countries' call for the peaceful settlement of regional conflicts, the Ambassador reported on Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening confidence-building measures in Asia and working on reforming the CICA into a full-fledged international organization. As the current chair-country of the SCO, he called for support for the new paradigm of security, a fair economic environment and a clean planet proposed by Kazakhstan. In addition, the Ambassador called for support for the proposal of the Republic of Kazakhstan to reform the UN Center in Almaty into a Regional UN Hub for Central Asia and Afghanistan, and also outlined Astana's position on topical issues such as climate change, sustainable development, food and water security, and also reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue.
In order to discuss the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create the IABS, a thematic Side event was organized with the participation of NAM member states, as well as bilateral meetings with Dr. M. Mudawadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, Gen. K. James, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, S. Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, B. Aloev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, S. Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, V. Franco Viceminister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, with heads and representatives of delegations of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia, Pakistan, Morocco, Seychelles, South Africa, Colombia, Chile, Thailand, Tunisia, Togo, and Indonesia.
Issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meetings of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan with the heads of delegations of Kenya and Rwanda on the sidelines of the summit. Practical measures to expand cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed, including the possibility of organizing visits by Kenyan President U. Ruto and President of Rwanda P. Kagame to Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh delegation continues its participation in the 19th NAM Summit in Uganda, which will end on January 20, 2024.
The Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Covered in the South African Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to South Africa, Yerkin Akhinzhanov, engaged in a dynamic discussion with Sindiswa Mququ, Chief Director for Central, South & South East Asia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. This vibrant exchange, held at the DIRCO office in Pretoria, delved into President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent interview in the national newspaper "Egemen Qazaqstan", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Yerkin Akhinzhanov highlighted President Tokayev’s vision, emphasizing key steps towards reforming Kazakhstan, bolstering the rule of law, fortifying the economy, and ensuring robust social development. Special attention was paid to political reforms aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens of our country.
The Ambassador also spoke about the key events that took place in Kazakhstan in 2023, the key tasks facing the country in 2024, reflected in the interview with the Head of State.
In a forward-looking spirit, both parties expressed confidence in the future, envisioning a deeper collaboration across various domains and discussing possibilities for joint projects. The meeting concluded with a shared optimism, underscoring the commitment to fortify the amicable ties between Kazakhstan and South Africa.
Uganda has Confirmed its Interest in Cooperation with Kazakhstan
The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Barlybay Sadykov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and to Kenya, Permanent Representative to the African Union, Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Nairobi, takes part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the 19th Summit of the Heads of State of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the capital of Uganda, January 17-20, 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On the eve of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers, Barlybay Sadykov met with Abubaker Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, the country hosting the Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from the Republic of Azerbaijan for the next three years.
During the negotiations, the head of the Kazakh delegation familiarized the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda with the main political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, the conceptual foreign policy approaches of the country, international initiatives, including the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (hereinafter - IABS).
Abubaker Jeje Odongo from his part thanked the Kazakh side for participating in the NAM Summit and expressed hope for expanding cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda highly appreciated the initiative to create the IABS, noting the relevance of this proposal in order to ensure the safety of all mankind and assured that, as the new Chairman of NAM, Uganda would promote this initiative among the members of the organization.
In general, both sides noted the importance of taking practical steps to expand bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Kazakh delegation is taking part in the NAM Summit as an observer country.
The Non-Aligned Movement is the second largest international organization after the United Nations, uniting 120 countries of the world. Observers in NAM are a number of States and international organizations, such as the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and etc.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Stressed the Special Importance of Developing Cooperation with Pakistan in the Field of Culture
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin had a meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In the context of the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan to develop constructive and good neighbourly relations with the countries of South Asia, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of fostering cultural collaboration particularly with Pakistan.
Ambassador Kistafin also commended the recent success of the 12th Kazakh-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission meeting on December 20-21, 2023, and congratulated Minister Shah on the signed Memorandum of Understanding in the cultural domain. Minister Jamal Shah expressed a keen interest in fortifying cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, spanning institutions like museums, libraries, theatres, and the film industry. During the negotiations, both sides agreed to jointly organize various events throughout the year.
Minister Shah invited Kazakh cultural figures and artists to participate in Pakistan's cultural festivals in 2024.
Ambassador Kistafin presented Minister Jamal Shah with poetry of Abai translated into Punjabi, Balochi, Sindi, and Pashto language. Additionally, he gifted the first Kazakh-English-Urdu phrasebook, underscoring plans for further cooperation in this linguistic domain.
Kazakh Diplomat Elected as Director General of IOFC
By the decision of the 6th General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFC), held in Doha on 3 October 2023, Kazakh diplomat Askar Mussinov was elected as Director General of IOFS, as of 1 January 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Askar Mussinov, a career diplomat, who has held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. He served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.
In addition, he held the positions of Deputy Minister and Executive Secretary of Kazakh Foreign Ministry. Prior to his appointment as Director General of the IOFC, he was an Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from 2018 to 2022.
Kazakhstan took part in Gujarat Summit
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev spoke at the country session of the 10th Global Summit "Vibrant Gujarat", which is being held in India from January 10 to 12, 2024. The theme of the summit is "Industry 4.0 - the Industrial Revolution, Technology and Innovation: Fostering Inclusive Growth and Moving Towards Sustainable Development", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Gujarat Summit has been held in Gandhinagar since 2003 on the initiative of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. On its platform, the participating countries discuss issues of socio-economic development and promising projects for foreign investment.
In February, Kazakhstan and India will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our countries interact within the framework of such major international organizations as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia - India Dialogue. Trade relations between Kazakhstan and India continue to develop. In 2022, the mutual trade turnover reached 2.5 billion dollars. At the same time, for 10 months of 2023, the volume of trade between our countries decreased to $ 811.2 mln, which corresponds to the level of the pandemic in 2020-21.
Kazakhstan is the main trade partner of India among the Central Asian countries and is ready to further increase the trade turnover in the amount of $148.1 mln. Having significant natural resources in the energy sector, our country is a reliable partner for India in ensuring the supply of oil, gas and other energy resources. In turn, the capacious Indian market is interesting for Kazakhstan's exporters of goods and services", - Kairat Torebayev said in his speech.
In particular, Kazakh enterprises can increase the supply of products from the metallurgical, chemical, food, construction and machine-building industries.
During the plenary session, the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan expressed the need to deepen cooperation between our countries, as well as increase mutual investments and implement joint projects in areas with great potential for growth. Projects in the areas of digitalization, innovation, healthcare, education, and tourism may be the most promising areas for expanding cooperation.
Today, about 400 legal entities with Indian capital are registered in Kazakhstan. The inflow of foreign direct investment from India to Kazakhstan over the past 25 years amounted to $ 414 mln.
For its part, our country creates all conditions for attracting Indian investors and developing mutually beneficial business ties. Kazakhstan lifted entry restrictions, resumed visa-free travel for citizens of 91 countries, and launched a service for issuing electronic visas through the Visa-Migration Portal of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Starting from 2022, a visa-free 14-day regime has been opened for Indian citizens.
On the sidelines of the Gujarat summit, Kairat Torebayev discussed with representatives of the Indian side the holding of the 15th meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation in Astana. The previous IGC meeting was held in June 2022 in New Delhi.
For reference:
In January-October 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and India amounted to $ 811.2 mln, exports - $ 312.7 mln, imports - $ 498.5 mln. The decline in Kazakhstan's exports is due to a decrease in oil supplies to India.
Kazakhstan exports crude oil, hydrogen, inert gases and other non-metals, asbestos, and ferroalloys to India. The main goods of Indian imports are medicines, aircraft, equipment for sorting and grinding soil, telephone sets, tea.
Interview of the Head of State was Discussed in Belgrade
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with the management of the Institute of International Politics and Economics, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat made a synopsis of the interview of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the newspaper "Egemen Kazakhstan", discussing the course of political and economic reforms in our country.
According to the Director of the Institute Branislav Djordjevic, the transformation path of Kazakhstan is of interest to the expert community of Serbia, in this regard, the Serbian side hopes for the development of partnership with academic and think tanks of Kazakhstan.
At the outcomes of the meeting, an agreement was reached to implement a number of practical projects aimed at familiarizing Serbian observers with the internal political processes taking place in Kazakhstan, as well as foreign policy priorities of the country.
The Institute of International Politics and Economics was founded in 1947 and is one of the oldest research institutes in Southeast Europe engaged in the study of international relations.
International Union of Muslim Scouts is interested in Cooperation with Kazakh Youth
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, the Consul General held conversation with the IUMS Secretary General Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim, who informed about the activities carried out by the Union in 2023 and the initiatives that are planned to be implemented this year as part of achieving the goals and vision of the OIC.
The Kazakh diplomat welcomed the efforts of the Union in promoting Islamic values, developing mutual dialogue among the Muslim youth of the OIC Member States, and also praised the contribution of the Union in strengthening cooperation between youth representatives from different countries.
The Consul General informed the interlocutor about the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as about the increasing role of youth in the implementation of the tasks set.
In his turn, the IUMS Secretary General, noting the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region, expressed interest in organizing joint events with the involvement of Kazakh youth aimed at promoting and strengthening cultural, Islamic and universal values.
In this regard, Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim confirmed his readiness to submit specific proposals in this direction for further consideration by the Kazakh side.
Reference: The International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS) was founded in 1992 in Pakistan and is an autonomous organization uniting scout organizations and associations representing Muslim Scouts all over the world.
