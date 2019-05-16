Donald Trump commends Nursultan Nazarbayev for Kazakhstan's global success

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Press Secretary of the First President, Yeldos Ukibay shared the photos of the letter on Twitter.

In the letter, President Trump congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on the historic moment for Kazakhstan. "After nearly 30 years in office, you leave behind a long and successful legacy as your country's chief executive, and I applaud your decision to invoke constitutional procedure for an orderly transition," the letter reads.

Your visit to the White House last year was an important step in deepening cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan. We have made great strides in our bilateral relationship, and I am pleased that American businesses continue to find ever-greater areas for economic cooperation with Kazakhstan," Trump writes.

Kazakhstan has succeeded globally under your careful stewardship. I appreciated your support and working with you as President, and now I look forward to a similar, close relationship with President Tokayev," Trump commended the First President of Kazakhstan wishing him every success in his future endeavors.

