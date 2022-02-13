Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mikhail Mishustin

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached by the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia following today's negotiations were considered.
There is a lot of work to be done to promote strategic partnership and truly allied relations between our countries. To do this, we need to direct all efforts to achieve concrete results on the issues that are already on the agenda. I just had very intensive negotiations with Vladimir Vladimirovich. We talked literally on all issues related to the development of our cooperation, the international and regional situation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The head of state noted the importance of well-coordinated work with the new Government of Kazakhstan.
I would like to stimulate contacts between your representatives and the new Government of Kazakhstan, which is determined to maintain the most businesslike, active and close working contacts with the Russian Government," the President stressed.
According to him, Kazakhstan and Russia have serious joint projects of a strategic nature with the participation of Kamaz, Sibur and other leading companies. These projects are aimed at expanding industrial cooperation, creating new jobs, strengthening the industrial and technological potential of the two countries. In addition, the Kazakh side intends to closely cooperate within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.
In turn, Mikhail Mishustin said that the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Moscow is of particular importance for the development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
I would like to assure you that the Government of the Russian Federation will do everything necessary, take measures to implement the agreements reached at the highest level," Mikhail Mishustin said.
At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that economic cooperation would meet the strategic goals of cooperation between our states.
