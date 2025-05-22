21.05.2025, 14:36 5666
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States
On the eve of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS member states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The participants discussed pressing issues of the international agenda, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing cooperation in transport, logistics, communications, and combating climate change.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the achievements and prospects of the OTS’s member states in the areas of trade, investment, transport, and agriculture, and outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization.
The preparations for the upcoming OTS Summit were reviewed and the draft documents expected to be signed during the event were approved.
It is noteworthy that the event is being held for the first time in the territory of an observer state located in Europe.
The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 at the initiative of Kazakhstan. Its current members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan hold observer status.
20.05.2025, 20:37 7621
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Dual Education and Water Management
The Kazakh-German cooperation in the dual education sphere and implementation of advanced technologies in water sector was discussed on Tuesday in Astana at the 43rd meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko noted that the topics brought up for discussion were important and relevant for Kazakhstan.
Participants of the first panel session titled "The Year of Working Professions in Kazakhstan: Bilateral Cooperation in Dual Education Sphere" reviewed opportunities for Germany’s participation in methodological support of the process of improving this education model.
The Kazakh Deputy Minister highlighted practical results of cooperation with German partners, including the International Dual Education Centre that is being established together with the Erfurt Education Centre on the basis of the Allur automobile plant in Kostanai.
It is precisely this effect that we aim for in our joint work with international partners," stressed Roman Vassilenko.
According to Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Edil Ospan, the dual education has been implemented so far in 552 colleges in Kazakhstan with the participation of over 18,000 enterprises, covering over 108,000 people.
Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany Alexander Hochradel expressed the Ministry’s readiness to support Kazakhstan in developing dual education and brining colleges and enterprises closer together.
The second panel session was devoted to the theme of "Effective Management of Water Resources: Experience and Prospects from Germany and Kazakhstan".
Against the backdrop of the global climate change, this objective has gained critical importance for security and sustainable development of Central Asia.
German companies and experts have advanced technologies and unique experience in water sector and can make a significant contribution to the modernization of water infrastructure and implementation of engineering projects in Kazakhstan.
For instance, cooperation is being promoted with the German Water Partnership that is the biggest German sectoral association, uniting over 300 companies from various waterworks sectors.
More than 100 representatives of government bodies, industry associations, heads of colleges, businessmen and experts participated in the meeting of the Berlin Eurasia Club.
Since 2012, the Berlin Eurasian Club meets annually three times a year in Astana (May), Brussels (October) and Berlin (December). The Club’s work is aimed at promoting regular engagement among politicians, experts, businessmen and scholars of the two countries with a view to exchange experience and develop recommendations. 43 meetings of the Berlin Eurasian Club have been organized so far and attended by the heads of state and government, prominent politicians, businessmen and experts from Kazakhstan, Germany and the European Union.
20.05.2025, 18:35 7841
PepsiCo to Triple Production Capacity with Increased Investment in Kazakhstan Plant
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, held a meeting with David Manzini, President of PepsiCo for Russia, Belarus, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. The parties discussed the status of ongoing projects in Kazakhstan and future investment prospects, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
A key focus of the meeting was the construction of a salty snacks plant in the Almaty region. The first phase of the project is being implemented with an initial investment of 160 million US dollars. During the meeting, PepsiCo announced its decision to double its total investment by launching the second phase of the project. As a result, up to 900 new jobs will be created, and the plant’s production capacity will triple. Once fully operational, the facility will process up to 210,000 tons of potatoes annually and produce approximately 70,000 tons of finished products. The plant will become a central hub in PepsiCo’s regional supply chain, serving both domestic demand and export markets across Central Asia. Construction work for the first phase is currently underway.
David Manzini emphasized that the project is one of PepsiCo’s largest investments and its first of this scale in Central Asia. He noted that contracts have already been signed with 15 Kazakh farmers for potato supply, reflecting the company’s strategy of sourcing locally. Production is scheduled to begin in spring 2026.
PepsiCo also confirmed its commitment to the second phase, aimed at tripling production. Localizing the raw material base is a key strategic goal - the company plans to fully switch to locally grown chip-grade potatoes by 2035 and is actively involving Kazakh farmers in the supply chain.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov highlighted the importance of foreign investment in the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and food processing sectors: "We see PepsiCo’s projects as a significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s processing industry. Increasing value-added production, advancing contract farming, and developing export-ready products align with our national strategic priorities. The government is ready to provide comprehensive support for the continued implementation of the company’s investment plans."
David Manzini emphasized the role of government support: "Launching a greenfield project of this scale in such a short timeframe is only possible with strong support from national and local authorities, and we deeply appreciate it. Kazakhstan is creating favorable conditions for foreign investors, which enabled our decision to significantly expand our investment and project scope. I would also like to highlight the professional support provided by Kazakh Invest, which plays a key role in coordinating the project and addressing ongoing matters."
The parties agreed to maintain close cooperation to ensure successful implementation of the current project and explore future areas of collaboration.
20.05.2025, 11:01 14111
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Opportunities Presented in Seoul
Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities were presented in the capital of South Korea as part of an event dedicated to the launch of SCAT Airlines’ direct flight on the Shymkent - Seoul route, scheduled for May 29, 2025. The event brought together more than 70 leading Korean tour operators and media representatives, highlighting the growing interest in expanding tourism and business exchanges between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
With the launch of this route, Kazakhstan and Korea will be connected by 15 direct flights per week, including flights from Astana and Almaty. The new connection marks an important milestone in strengthening business cooperation and enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov emphasized the significance of the new route in bringing the peoples of both countries closer together: "This is an important milestone in the development of direct contacts between the citizens of the two countries. A direct flight from Shymkent, a city rich in cultural and historical heritage, opens new opportunities for tourists, students, and entrepreneurs. We are observing a steady 12% annual growth in tourist flow, and we expect this route to become another catalyst for tourism development, business cooperation, and people-to-people exchange."
The Ambassador also underlined Kazakhstan’s tourism appeal, noting that the country is famous for six sites included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, including the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan, the Tamgaly Petroglyphs, and the Saryarka ecosystem. He encouraged tour operators to develop new attractive travel packages that would allow visitors to discover the cultural richness and natural diversity of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat stressed the political support provided by Kazakhstan’s leadership for the development of the tourism sector and highlighted that, under the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country is implementing a strategy for sustainable tourism as one of the pillars of economic growth and international promotion of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.
On tourism cooperation, the Ambassador listed key events of 2025 with the participation of Kazakh and Korean tour operators and companies, including the Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair (KITF, April 23-25), the Astana International Forum (May 29-30), Kazakhstan Tourism Road Show (Seoul, June), and the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF-2025, June 5-8).
The Ambassador also paid special attention to the economic dimension of bilateral cooperation, noting that by the end of 2024, the Republic of Korea ranked among the top three foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy.
In turn, SCAT’s representative in Korea, Andrey Tsygankov, stated: "Shymkent is the third-largest city in Kazakhstan, a rapidly developing metropolis that recently opened a modern airport capable of serving up to 2 million passengers per year."
The event featured presentation of Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, with a particular focus on Shymkent. Attendees received tourism brochures and watched promotional videos showcasing the country’s natural beauty and cultural attractions, including "Born Bold".
19.05.2025, 10:43 16596
Historic International Aitys Brings Together Kazakh and Kyrgyz Akyns for the First Time at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris
For the first time in history, an international Aitys - the traditional poetic duel of improvisation - featuring Kazakh and Kyrgyz akyns was held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. The event marked the 10th anniversary of Aitysh/Aitys: Art of Improvisation being inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Jointly organized by the Permanent Delegations of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyzstan to UNESCO, this cultural gathering celebrated the deep-rooted friendship and shared heritage between the two brotherly nations. It also provided a unique opportunity for the Kazakh and Kyrgyz communities in France and Europe to witness this living art form firsthand, performed by some of the finest improvisational poets from both countries.
Permanent Delegates, Ambassadors Askar Abdrakhmanov (Kazakhstan) and Sadyk Sher-Niyaz (Kyrgyz Republic) delivered welcoming remarks, emphasizing the role of Aitys as a cultural bridge that unites peoples through poetry, wit, and wisdom.
In his official written address to the event participants, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Koshanov, noted that Aitys is a refined art form rooted in the ancient traditions of the Kazakh people. He underlined the significance of this gathering, taking place for the first time at UNESCO, as a strong testament to the international recognition of Aitys. Chairman Koshanov wished the audience a meaningful cultural experience and expressed his best wishes to the participating poets.
A congratulatory message from Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, was also delivered.
The historic event featured performances from eight outstanding akyns - four each travelling from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It was preceded by a welcoming musical and poetic greeting from the outstanding veteran akyn Boribay Orazymbet who was specially invited for this purpose from the city of Shymkent.
Two celebrated poets and current members of parliament -Amanzhol Altay (Kazakhstan) and Mirlan Samyikojo (Kyrgyz Republic) - skillfully moderated the Aitys. The jury included, among others, Mazhilis members Nurtai Sabilyanov and Zhanarbek Ashimzhan, Jogorku Kenesh member Shairbek Tashiev, Director of the Manas Theatre Nurbek Talantbekov.
Following four brilliant performances in pairs defined by a lot and open votes by members of the jury, in line with the principle of "qos baige’’ or shared prizes, the Grand Prix were awarded to Aibek Kaliev and Azamat Bolgonbaev, Diplomas for the 1st place were awarded to Didar Kamiyev and Akmatbek Sultan uulu, diplomas for the 2nd place were awarded to Meirbek Sultankhan and Amantai Kutmanaliev, and diplomas for the 3rd place were awarded to Abai Zholmagambetov and Maksat Kuluev.
Additionally, on behalf of Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, Boribay Orazymbet and Akmatbek Sultan uulu received honorary certificates for the best exploration in their performances of the common heritage of the Turkic peoples.
The organizers expressed sincere gratitude for their support to this initiative to the UNESCO Secretariat, public institutions of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan - including the parliaments of the two nations, the AMANAT political party, the International Union of Aitys Poets and Traditional Performers, the municipalities of Shymkent, and the regions of Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and Mangystau, as well as to the "Aitysh Public Foundation" and "Association Aitysh France", private sponsors, and all other partners who supported the event.
The meeting embodied a celebration of the spiritual depth and emotional power of Aitys, reaffirming its role as a force of unity among peoples. This historical gathering also became a vivid reflection of the shared intangible cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan - now proudly showcased in UNESCO and in the heart of Europe.
16.05.2025, 18:47 41681
Astana and London Pursue Dialogue on Peacekeeping and Multilateral Diplomacy
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Minister of State of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord Vernon Coaker, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed key areas of the Kazakh-British cooperation, including engagement on issues of security, defence and peacekeeping.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the experience of the participation of representatives of the Kazakh Armed Forces in the United Nations peacekeeping missions and their interaction with international partners on training of the military personnel to effectively carry out their duties.
He also reaffirmed that the Kazakh side is interested in further contributing to strengthening peace and stability under the UN auspices.
The sides also exchanged views on multilateral topics and pressing issues on the regional and global agenda during the talks.
The interlocutors confirmed their mutual readiness to continue constructive dialogue across the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral partnership.
Since 2014, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been participating in the United Nations peacekeeping operations. 80 citizens of Kazakhstan took part in missions as military observers and staff officers. About 700 servicemen were involved in UN special operations. 158 citizens of Kazakhstan serve as part of peacekeeping forces in Africa and the Middle East.
16.05.2025, 17:49 41466
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as exchanged views on the prospects of its further development.
Particular attention was paid to interaction within multilateral structures, in particular the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which is an effective platform for the formation of joint approaches to strengthen cooperation in the region.
Minister Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan, as a founding country, attaches special importance to the activities of CICA and highly appreciates the initiatives of the Azerbaijani chairmanship (2024-2026) aimed at further transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization.
In addition, the interlocutors discussed the current progress and further plans for the implementation of the strategic objectives of the organization, including agreement on the draft CICA Statute, as well as considered measures to intensify the practical activities of this platform.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain contacts on topical issues of Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation and strengthen interaction within CICA.
13.05.2025, 19:34 59621
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Yang Jianqiang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China’s CITIC Construction, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the company’s prospective participation in the construction and reconstruction of the "Center - West" highway, part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). A memorandum is expected to be signed during the visit of the management of CITIC Group to Kazakhstan in May.
Special focus was placed on investment opportunities in the agro-industrial complex, including grain and oilseed deep processing, as well as livestock farming and related processing facilities in Kazakhstan.
Initiatives in the mining and processing of non-ferrous metals were also discussed. The Kazakh side reaffirmed its readiness to fully support the company’s projects at all stages of implementation.
CITIC Construction, a subsidiary of the China’s state-owned CITIC Group, specializes in international infrastructure and engineering projects. The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010, implementing large-scale initiatives across transportation, energy, agriculture, and mining sectors.
05.05.2025, 18:03 130401
Musical Diplomacy: Kazakhstan Welcomes Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" with "Silk Road" Tour
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Gianina Sitaru, during her visit to Astana as part of the concert tour of the Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Roman Vassilenko welcomed the visit of the world-famous choir, which will give a series of concerts in various cities of Kazakhstan, including Astana and Turkistan, as part of its "Silk Road" tour. He emphasized the significance of cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool to bring nations closer and to deepen bilateral relations in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Deputy Minister highlighted the historically strong and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Romania, which are now developing dynamically, gaining new substance and being enriched with concrete projects.
We are grateful for the opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Romania through the performances of the unique "Madrigal" choir. For the first time, this cultural event has taken place in Kazakhstan, and it is undoubtedly of historical significance. Particularly moving are the choir’s renditions of the national anthems not only of Romania, but also of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, as well as the unconventional arrangements of popular Kazakh folk songs such as Yapurai and Agugai", said Vassilenko.
Particular attention was given to enhancing cooperation in the fields of education and science. The diplomats noted that a number of higher education institutions in Kazakhstan and Romania already have cooperation agreements in place, some of which provide for mutual educational scholarship opportunities. In addition, efforts are underway to conclude intergovernmental agreements in the areas of education, science, and technology.
They also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres and exchanged views on potential areas for further collaboration, including the development of interregional ties.
For reference: Founded in 1963 by the renowned Romanian conductor Marin Constantin, the Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" is one of the most celebrated ensembles in Europe. Its repertoire includes Renaissance, Pre-Classical, Classical, Romantic, Byzantine and contemporary choral works, including compositions by Romanian and international composers. Throughout its tour in Kazakhstan, the "Madrigal" Choir will present the vibrancy and depth of Romanian culture to Kazakh audiences, further enriching the cultural ties and mutual understanding between the two countries.
