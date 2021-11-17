Kazakh President receives Russian delegation

The Head of State had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the heads of state had a thorough exchange of views on further development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda.

Priority was given to building up trade and economic cooperation, strengthening investment interaction, as well as the implementation of joint projects in industry, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, agriculture, etc.

In order to give a practical impetus to the multifaceted Kazakh-Uzbek relations, the interlocutors agreed to organize a state visit of the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan by the end of this year.

In this regard, the governments of the two countries were instructed to ensure the high-quality content of the upcoming high-level talks.