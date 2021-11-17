Система Orphus

Kazakh President receives Russian delegation

16.11.2021, 14:50 26758
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a Russian delegation led by Deputy Government Chairmen Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement.
 
The meeting focused on the prospects for strengthening of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic and fuel and energy ties as well as integration within the EAEU. The topical issues of bilateral cooperation related to the development of green energy, peaceful atomic energy, transport and logistics sphere, and mutual recognition of vaccine passports were also touched upon.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Uzbek President to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan

17.11.2021, 15:33 3700
The Head of State had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
During the talks, the heads of state had a thorough exchange of views on further development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda.
 
Priority was given to building up trade and economic cooperation, strengthening investment interaction, as well as the implementation of joint projects in industry, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, agriculture, etc.
 
In order to give a practical impetus to the multifaceted Kazakh-Uzbek relations, the interlocutors agreed to organize a state visit of the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan by the end of this year.
 
In this regard, the governments of the two countries were instructed to ensure the high-quality content of the upcoming high-level talks.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and Kalmykia discuss cooperation opportunities

16.11.2021, 15:34 26758
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Head of the Republic of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
 
During the meeting, the Head of State and Batu Khasikov discussed development of interaction between the regions of Kazakhstan and Kalmykia. The sides also touched upon the possibilities of stepping up trade and economic, transport and logistic, environmental as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
President Tokayev wished Batu Khasikov further success as the head of the Republic of Kalmykia.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev received president of Lukoil

16.11.2021, 14:47 24652
Tokayev received president of Lukoil
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the implementation of a number of joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector, the president's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
In particular, Tokayev was informed about the signing of the agreement on general principles for the large project 'Kalamkas-Sea' in Kazakhstan’s section of the Caspian Sea as well as the development of the Khvalynskoye oilfield.
 
The Kazakh President hailed the progress of the country’s cooperation with LUKOIL.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read