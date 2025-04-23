21.04.2025, 14:21 5291
Kazakh President thanks activists of Taza Qazaqstan campaign
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign was launched a year ago. He expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who took an active part in the nationwide campaign. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would always support them.
The Head of State said cleanliness should begin from every person, their own home, every street and every city. He stressed Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign should become a way of living. Thanks to joint efforts, the campaign turned into a large-scale movement.
21.04.2025, 18:19 5531
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented His Credentials to the Emperor of Japan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, presented his credentials to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the ceremony at the Imperial Palace, the Emperor of Japan extended his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also questioned about the status of rehabilitation from the devastating floods that struck Kazakhstan in 2024 and expressed his solidarity for the people of Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, for his part, expressed Kazakhstan’s intention to strengthen its expanded strategic partnership with Japan and assured of his readiness to make every effort to further enhance relations. Taking advantage of this opportunity, he thanked the Emperor of Japan for recognizing his contributions to developing bilateral relations and awarding him the Order of the Rising Sun (Gold and Silver Star) in 2021.
In closing, His Majesty wished the Kazakhstan diplomat success in his diplomatic mission to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Toshiko Abe, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology and a Member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, represented the Government of Japan at the Ceremony of the Presentation of Credentials.
During the cordial conversation, Minister congratulated Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev on the start of his formal duties as Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Japan, and the parties discussed the prospects for furthering Kazakh-Japanese cooperation.
18.04.2025, 17:28 17436
Kazakhstan and Benin Foreign Ministers Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who arrived to Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The first visit of Benin’s Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, giving fresh momentum to the development of cooperation between the two countries.
During the talks, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues covering key areas of cooperation, including political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian interaction.
Special attention was given to expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors such as trade, logistics and digitalization. In this context, both parties confirmed their readiness to improve the legal framework and intensify exchanges of visits at various levels.
In today’s geopolitical environment, Kazakhstan’s economic policy with the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and telecommunications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
For his part, the Beninese Foreign Minister expressed his admiration for Kazakhstan’s achievements both domestically and internationally. "Kazakhstan’s accomplishments are the result of the effective work of its Government and the personal contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Our countries share common values and on this basis we aim to build strong, dynamic and fruitful relations," he noted.
In 2024, trade between Kazakhstan and the African continent exceeded 700 million US dollars. To further strengthen ties, the Kazakh side expressed readiness to dispatch a trade mission to Benin.
In the context of agricultural exports, the parties discussed the potential supply of grain, flour, vegetable oils, fertilizers and organic products to Benin. They also explored the possibility of utilizing Kazakhstan’s satellite remote sensing services, which could support Benin’s agricultural and geological exploration needs.
The discussion also emphasized transport connectivity. Kazakhstan currently provides 90% of overland transit from China to Europe, while Benin plays a key role as a gateway to West and Central Africa through the Port of Cotonou. In this regard, the two sides supported the development of ties within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), including initiating talks between transport authorities and logistics companies of both countries.
High potential was noted in the field of information technology and digitalization. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to sign a Roadmap on Digital Cooperation with Benin and invited Beninese companies to join Astana Hub, the largest IT startup technopark in Central Asia.
The ministers also discussed collaboration within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, particularly regarding food security. Kazakhstan expressed appreciation for Benin’s interest in the Islamic Organization for Food Security and expressed hope for the prompt ratification of its Charter.
Minister Nurtleu also thanked the Beninese side for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiative to host the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Following the meeting, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Benin to further enhance bilateral cooperation.
18.04.2025, 09:16 29351
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the leadership of leading Turkish companies Orzax and Alarko Holding, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The discussions focused on the implementation of investment projects aimed at the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and food industries.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Türkiye and is interested in attracting direct investment to priority sectors of the national economy.
With Orzax CEO, Yunus Emre Alimoğlu, the parties discussed a project to produce dietary supplements in the Turkistan region. He noted that with the timely government support, the project is progressing according to schedule.
Chairman of the Board of Alarko Holding, Izzet Garih, spoke about the construction of a modern greenhouse complex in the city of Shymkent, expressing confidence in the successful implementation of the project and further expansion of the company’s presence in Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening investment partnership and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in new promising areas.
17.04.2025, 09:21 35276
Central Asia and Gulf Countries Strengthen Interregional Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council" format, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The participants reviewed the current state of interregional cooperation, exchanged views on pressing international issues, and outlined priority areas for future collaboration. In his remarks, head of Kazakh delegation noted that although the "CA-GCC" platform was launched recently, it has already established itself as a promising mechanism for engagement within the "C5+" format.
Special attention was given to practical cooperation in key areas. The Kazakh side emphasized that coordinated actions between the regions could significantly enhance trade and economic ties, create sustainable supply chains, and ensure food security.
Priority sectors for collaboration included investment, the agro-industrial complex, transport infrastructure, renewable energy, climate change, geology, digitalization and innovation.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also underscored the strategic relevance of cooperation in rare earth and critical raw materials industries. "Kazakhstan possesses more than 5,000 mineral deposits with a total estimated value exceeding 46 trillion US dollars. We invite our GCC partners to participate in joint projects across the full cycle - from exploration to processing and innovative applications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
He further highlighted the importance of driving the partnership through digital technologies. Kazakhstan is actively investing in this field and has recently established an International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence and launched Alem.AI Center in Astana that will serve as a hub for startups, R&D, and cutting-edge tech development.
On the humanitarian front, Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening cooperation in education, sports, tourism and cultural exchange. The Kazakh side also proposed the creation of a unified Central Asian tourist route tailored to visitors from the Gulf countries.
The partnership between Central Asia and the GCC is built not only on shared economic interests but also on profound historical and cultural ties. Kazakhstan stands ready to welcome your official delegations, business representatives and citizens to the Astana International Forum this May," Minister Nurtleu concluded.
In addition, the head of delegations of the participating countries were received by the Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and promoting humanitarian engagement between the regions.
16.04.2025, 21:27 34981
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Ambassador of Bulgaria to Kazakhstan Boyan Hadjiev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key issues on the Kazakh-Bulgarian agenda, with particular emphasis on preparations for upcoming high-level events and prospects for enhancing political dialogue. In particular, they discussed the preparations for the upcoming visit of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, to Kazakhstan later this year, accompanied by a large official and business delegation.
According to the Ambassador, among the dozens of Bulgarian companies expressing interest in visiting Kazakhstan and establishing cooperation with Kazakh partners are enterprises operating in the fields of pharmaceutical, energy, including nuclear and renewable, agriculture, transport, construction, and tourism.
The diplomats thoroughly reviewed ways to further develop the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the bilateral legal framework and increasing cooperation between the relevant government bodies.
The discussions also covered trade, economic, and investment relations, with a focus on preparations for the fifth session of the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is to take place in May 2025 in Sofia (the Commission is co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, and the Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria, Plamen Dilov).
In conclusion, the diplomats reaffirmed their intention to continue a substantive dialogue and to deepen comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Sofia.
For reference: In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria amounted to 375.2 million US dollars (Kazakhstan’s exports - 303.6 million, imports - 71.6 million). In the first 9 months of 2024, Bulgaria invested 6.2 million dollars in the Kazakh economy, which represents over 98.4% of the annual FDI target (6.3 million dollars).
15.04.2025, 21:03 40861
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Aim to Strengthen Investment and Trade Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived to the State of Kuwait to participate in the 3rd ministerial meeting of the "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council" format, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan held meetings with the Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar and Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Imad Al-Zaid.
With the head of KFAED, they discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation in the field of sustainable development, financing of infrastructure and socially important projects in Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the possibilities of attracting the Fund’s resources to projects in the field of energy, water supply and agriculture.
With the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, interlocutors exchanged views on the activation of bilateral trade, stimulating business activity and creating favorable conditions for contacts between business circles of the two countries. Strengthening cooperation in sectors such as the agro-industrial complex, raw materials processing, transportation and logistics were discussed.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister told the interlocutors in detail about the investment potential of Kazakhstan, the Government’s measures to improve the investment climate and invited Kuwaiti investors to implement several major projects in the country.
Kazakhstan remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment in Central Asia. We are ready to provide comprehensive support to Kuwaiti investors interested in the realization of joint projects," said Minister Nurtleu.
The Kuwaiti side expressed interest in exchange of business delegations to study potential investment projects.
The head of KFAED also confirmed his participation in the upcoming Astana International Forum, which will be held on May 29-30, 2025.
14.04.2025, 15:35 46761
Prospects for Cooperation with Pakistan Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakaev, held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kazakhstan, Nauman Bashir Bhatti, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties held an in-depth discussion on the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Pakistani partnership, and exchanged views on key issues of the international agenda.
Special attention was given to the schedule of planned bilateral visits and events at various levels throughout the current year. The parties noted the positive dynamics of high-level contacts.
In this context, the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation was emphasized, as it plays a key role in advancing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
Both sides highlighted the need to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and economic relations, as well as transit and transport connectivity.
14.04.2025, 14:33 46141
Framework Program of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to discuss the results of the Framework Cooperation Program for Sustainable Development between Kazakhstan and the United Nations for 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In addition, the main parameters of the new cooperation program for 2026-2030 were presented, also taking into account the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
The focus of the program will be on the key areas such as empowering people and strong institutions; sustainable and inclusive economy; sustainable environment; strengthening social cohesion.
The discussion was attended by the UN country team, representatives of government agencies, and non-governmental organizations.
