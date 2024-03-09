Kazakh Project Receives Funding from UNESCO Fund for Study of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Images | Kazakh MFA

The project proposed by the National Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage has received funding for the first time from the UNESCO international fund, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The first meeting of the Bureau of the nineteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) was held at UNESCO headquarters under the chairmanship of Nancy Ovelar de Gorostiaga, Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Paraguay to UNESCO.





During the meeting, four requests for project funding under the UNESCO ICH Fund's international assistance mechanism were examined and approved. In particular, Kazakhstan has been granted 99,600 US dollars for the preparation of further updates to the national ICH list, jointly compiled by the authorized state body in collaboration with the National Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH, and for capacity-building on the implementation of the Convention on the Safeguarding of ICH for local communities in five regions of the country. It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan benefits from this UNESCO International Assistance mechanism of the Convention for the first time.





Projects submitted by Hungary, Côte d'Ivoire, and Uganda also received support.





Askar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, thanked the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH for the trust placed in Kazakhstan and assured of our country's commitment to continue making a worthy contribution to the safeguarding of humanity's living heritage both within national and international levels within the framework of the 2003 UNESCO Convention.