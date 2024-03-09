07.03.2024, 20:14 6446
Kazakh Project Receives Funding from UNESCO Fund for Study of Intangible Cultural Heritage
Kazakh MFA
The project proposed by the National Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage has received funding for the first time from the UNESCO international fund, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The first meeting of the Bureau of the nineteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) was held at UNESCO headquarters under the chairmanship of Nancy Ovelar de Gorostiaga, Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Paraguay to UNESCO.
During the meeting, four requests for project funding under the UNESCO ICH Fund's international assistance mechanism were examined and approved. In particular, Kazakhstan has been granted 99,600 US dollars for the preparation of further updates to the national ICH list, jointly compiled by the authorized state body in collaboration with the National Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH, and for capacity-building on the implementation of the Convention on the Safeguarding of ICH for local communities in five regions of the country. It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan benefits from this UNESCO International Assistance mechanism of the Convention for the first time.
Projects submitted by Hungary, Côte d'Ivoire, and Uganda also received support.
Askar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, thanked the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH for the trust placed in Kazakhstan and assured of our country's commitment to continue making a worthy contribution to the safeguarding of humanity's living heritage both within national and international levels within the framework of the 2003 UNESCO Convention.
07.03.2024
South Korea is Interested in Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Public Service
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov took part in a meeting with the Minister of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea, Kim Seung Ho, along with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The sides discussed cooperation among the countries of Central Asia and Korea in the field of improving public service. Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan proposed to strengthen cooperation on the issue of training and education of civil servants from Central Asian countries, taking into account the successful Korean experience in this area. The Kazakh diplomat familiarized with the achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of economic development as well as reforms in the field of public service.
Kim Seung Ho spoke about the main functions and tasks of the Ministry of Personal Management and noted the special importance of cooperation with the Central Asian region. The Korean side expressed its readiness to expand training programs on topics of interest to each country in the region.
During the event, participants exchanged views on ways of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and an agreed to continue such a dialogue on improving the public service system within the framework of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea format.
07.03.2024
Prospects of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Kenya discussed in Nairobi
Barlybay Sadykov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya with permanent residence in Addis Ababa, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi held a meeting with Abraham Korir SingOei, Principal Secretary, State Department of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres, as well as issues of organizing bilateral meetings and visits at the high and highest levels.
Following the meeting, the Parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political and diplomatic consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya. The Memorandum contains guidelines for conducting diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to discuss the state of Kazakh-Kenyan relations, develop proposals and reach agreements on measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, exchange views on regional and international affairs of mutual interest. The Memorandum provides for the possibility of creating working groups to discuss in detail certain issues of mutual interest.
The parties showed great interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation, unlocking the potential of multilateral cooperation, as well as in sharing experience in the development of promising sectors of the economy.
For reference: Diplomatic relations with Kenya were established on November 15, 1993. By the end of 2023, Kenya is the sixth trading partner of Kazakhstan out of 54 African countries, and the second trading partner of Kazakhstan after South Africa among sub-Saharan Africa.
07.03.2024
Kazakh-European Strategic Partnership on CRM and Green Hydrogen Discussed in Brussels
Kazakh MFA
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium organized a high-level event dedicated to the prospects of Kazakh-European cooperation on CRM, green hydrogen and batteries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event saw the participation of over 60 high-ranking officials from the European institutions, the permanent representations of the EU member states, and the business community.
The thematic panel session were addressed by Bolat Akchulakov, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan for Energy; Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of EEAS; Matthew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General of DG ENER; Peter Handley, Head of Unit of DG GROW; Sarah Rinaldi, Head of Unit of DG INTPA; Wolfgang Kropp, CEO of SVEVIND Energy Group; Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe.
Representative of Kazakhstan recalled the importance of the Kazakhstan-EU Memorandum of Understanding in the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union and as a means to achieve the common objectives of the green and digital transitions.
EEAS Deputy Managing Director Luc Devigne raised the development of the Kazakhstan-EU relationship, defining it a "success story of cooperation" and noted the EU’s readiness further strengthen this partnership, ensuring both the sustainability of supply chains and the achievement of common climate goals.
Similarly, DG ENER Deputy Director-General Matthew Baldwin expressed the EU’s willingness to share its experience on energy diversification with Kazakhstan and added that tangible commitments in this sense will be announced during the EU-Central Asia Summit in 2024.
As part of the event, the Kazakh Invest presented its local office on CRM in Brussels.
For reference: In November 2022, Kazakhstan and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains. The parties adopted a Roadmap for the implementation of this Memorandum in 2023.
06.03.2024
Kazakhstan and Algeria Discussed Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Ahmed Attaf on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Ministers in Jeddah, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.
Minister Nurtleu noted that both countries have a high potential for increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.
In this context, the parties stressed the importance of creating an Intergovernmental Commission, using the "Middle Corridor" to solve transport and logistics issues, as well as enhancing interaction between business circles.
06.03.2024
Kazakhstan and Estonia Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Ambassador of Estonia Toomas Tirs, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The two officials held a comprehensive discussion regarding the implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between Deputy Prime-Minster - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on February 27.
The parties expressed their commitment to sustaining regular political dialogue and strengthening inter-parliamentary, educational, cultural and humanitarian ties. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing trade and economic relations in key areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, IT and green technology.
Following the meeting, the side reaffirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
For reference: In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Estonia increased by 29% and amounted to 157.5 million US dollars (Kazakh exports of $78.1 million, Kazakh imports of $79.4 million).
During the first three quarters of 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Estonia to Kazakhstan has exceeded 6.7 million US dollars.
As of January 1, 2024, there were 74 legal entities in Kazakhstan with the participation of Estonian capital.
05.03.2024
Main Areas of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Permanent
Kazakh MFA
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the EU in Belgium, Margulan Baimukhan, met with the Chief of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Natalia Alonso Cano, and the Deputy Chief, Sebastien Penzini, to exchange views on strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction in the bilateral and Central Asian dimension, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat encouraged foreign colleagues to cooperate more closely in such areas as early warning of natural disasters, full coverage of disaster risks, as well as increasing awareness among citizens.
In turn, Natalia Kano noted that disaster risk reduction in Central Asia affects many sectors, including transport, water resources, agriculture, climate change and energy. For this reason, UNDP programmes are helping to strengthen disaster risk reduction and climate resilience in Central Asia.
To promote climate resilience in Central Asia, the UN Office is actively supporting the Astana akimat through its participation in the global initiative "Making Cities Resilient by 2030". In 2023, representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan also participated in discussions on "Disability Inclusion" related to urban resilience.
Separately, Natalia Kano suggested that in the perspective of the future Kazakhstan should consider the possibility of participating in donor missions of the UN Office on the African continent to demonstrate the wide range of the UN Office’s work - from regional co-operation to initiatives at the local level.
The Permanent Representative also spoke about the large-scale political, economic and social reforms being carried out by the Government of Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
For reference: The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR, formerly known as UNISDR) is the UN focal point for global disaster risk reduction for a sustainable future. UNDRR is headquartered in Geneva. Its regional offices are located in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, APAC, Europe and Central Asia (in Brussels). Covering 55 countries, the UNDRR Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia helps countries to monitor and track achievements in the implementation of the Sendai Framework Programme. Kazakhstan is a member of this 2015-2030 framework programme for disaster risk reduction.
04.03.2024
Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation with Portugal Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Chargé d’Affaires of the Portuguese Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan Jose Ataide Amaral, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties summed up key results of the development of cooperation in 2023, welcoming dynamic bilateral engagement. The parties noted the importance of the meeting between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Portugal on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York as well as the visits of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry to Portugal that provided a qualitatively new content to the whole range of Kazakh-Portuguese relations. Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the commitment of the Kazakh side to further maintain close dialogue between Astana and Lisbon at all levels.
The discussion also focused on strengthening trade and investment partnership, and expanding the legal framework between the countries with a view to promote cooperation further. The parties expressed interest in the timely review and conclusion of a number of bilateral projects in the field of economics, education and criminal law.
Vassilenko and Ataide Amaral also welcomed active cooperation in the field of science and education, including in the context of attracting Portuguese academic institutions and universities to Kazakhstan. For example, on the basis of signed bilateral documents on cooperation with the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, as well as with the University of Lisbon for the exchange of students and teachers in the framework of academic mobility.
In addition, the diplomats touched upon the issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations and agreed to continue joint work aimed at expanding mutually beneficial partnership.
For reference: Portugal is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Southern Europe. Bilateral trade turnover in 2023 amounted to 50.5 million US dollars (exports 4.9 million, imports - 45.6 million), which is 65% more compared to the previous year (30.6 million). From 2005 to 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Portugal to Kazakhstan has exceeded 255 million US dollars.
04.03.2024
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan met with the Secretary General of the OIC
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, met with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha during a working visit to Saudi Arabia for an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Discussions focused on international issues, the Islamic world, and enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OIC. Kazakhstan's initiatives within the OIC, such as the Islamic Organization for Food Security, the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform, the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety were reviewed.
Nurtleu highlighted Kazakhstan's commitment to OIC cooperation, while Taha commended Kazakhstan's support for OIC initiatives and expressed the Organization's interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
