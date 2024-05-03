29.04.2024, 17:20 20266
Kazakh deputy criticizes performance in mechanical engineering sector despite funding infusion
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has been funneled 285 billion tenge in the mechanical engineering sector from the republican budget in the past three years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
285 billion tenge has been allocated to the mechanical engineering sector from different sources (the Development Bank, Industrial Development Fund, KazakhExport) over the past three years. In 2023, 13 thousand vehicles were made using the small node assembly method in 2023, which is a 9.7% of the overall vehicles produced last year. It is expected that the figure will rise to 64% by 2027, said Majilis deputy Nurtai Sabilyanov, while noting the low performance rate given the support provided by the state.
The deputy stated that many industrial companies acquire vehicles and equipment only (780 projects or 49.5%) with the support received from the Industrial Development Fund, which has nothing to do with the development of the industrial sector.
Moreover, according to the industry review of the National Bank, a weighted average capacity utilization in the manufacturing industry stood at a mere 51.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This raises a question of whether annual capital infusions in new projects are reasonable, said the deputy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.04.2024, 15:23 20121
Kazakhstan recovers 40bln tenge of illegally acquired assets
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Today was held a regular meeting of the Commission on the return to the state of illegally acquired assets under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Commission approved agreements on the voluntary return of illegally acquired assets to the state for a total amount of more than 40 billion tenge, of which more than 38 billion is cash, as well as a business centre in Astana worth 2 billion tenge. The returned funds will be used for social purposes, including the elimination of the consequences of floods.
In addition, the signing of investment agreements worth 7 billion tenge was approved, under which two infrastructure facilities will be built in Astana and Shymkent by persons who fell under the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the return of illegally acquired assets to the state’" The realisation of these projects will create jobs and provide an additional inflow of tax revenues.
The work on the return of assets is a direct realisation of the policy of the Head of State on the restoration of social justice. All returned funds are used for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2024, 12:45 17876
Kazakhstan to ramp up metallurgical industry production
Tell a friend
Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev reported the metallurgical industry output growth in the first quarter of 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said industrial output increased by 4.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to rise further due to the expansion of production at steel manufacturers including Qarmet, Steel KSP, Shymkent Temir, Ferrum Vtor, Kazferrostal, Forever Flourishing (Middle Asia), Pty Ltd from 3,923 million tons to 4 million tons. Flat-rolled product production will increase from 2,456 tons to 2,550 tons and cast-iron output from 2,865 to 2,950 million tons.
Kazzinc, Kazakhmys Corporation, and KazMinerals Group will increase copper production. Kazzinc, KEZ will ramp up zinc and aluminum production. Copper production will almost double by 2029 from 490,000 to 1 million tons due to the construction of a copper plant in Abai region. He stressed the project will help process all exported copper concentrate.
Steel production will rise to 10 million thanks to the expansion of Qarmet and the development of new projects.
Besides, ERG Company and BAOWU Steel will together put on stream advanced iron ore raw materials processing production.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.04.2024, 17:02 37641
Olzhas Saparbekov met with the representatives from the Anhui Province
Tell a friend
On April 26 of this year, a meeting took place between Olzhas Saparbekov, the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Deputy Governor of the Anhui Province, Sun Yun. The delegation from the People's Government of Anhui Province included representatives from the fields of international trade, culture, tourism, and external relations of the Chinese province, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China. Key aspects of industrial and construction development were discussed, as well as opportunities for deeper cooperation in other economic sectors. The Vice Minister noted that such meetings are of great significance for furthering the economic ties between the two countries.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current projects and discussed the prospects for joint cooperation. The fruitful meeting underscores the mutual interest and readiness for further expansion of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and China.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.04.2024, 19:13 39571
Kazakhstan confirms its commitment to OPEC+ Agreement, says energy ministry
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan confirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and supports all decisions taken together with the OPEC+ member countries, the Kazakh energy ministry said in a statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry, following the decision of the 53rd meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), Kazakhstan prepared a detailed Compensation plan, according to which it will gradually compensate for the 1st quarter overproduction during 2024.
Kazakhstan will make every effort to comply with its obligations and compensate for overproduction according to the proposed Compensation plan. We understand the importance of conformity to the obligations by each country and maintaining cooperation in order to stabilize the oil market, reads the statement.
Earlier, Kazakhstan extended its current voluntary obligations until the end of June 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2024, 14:15 70866
Kyrgyzstan and World Bank reach agreement on Kambarata HPP-1 project
Tell a friend
Meetings between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov and the executives of the World Bank Group continue, Kabar reports.
Yesterday, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, meetings were held with the WB Regional Director for Economics and Finance Asad Alam, as well as with the WB Vice President for Human Development Mamta Murthy.
The main topic of negotiations with the WB Regional Director for Economics and Finance Asad Alam was the issue of discussing the draft country economic memorandum and the partnership framework strategy, and with the WB Vice President for Human Development Mamta Murthy, the head of the Cabinet discussed issues of cooperation in the social sphere, including education, healthcare and social protection.
Next, a meeting was held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev and World Bank Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Sameh Wahba, where the main topic of negotiations was the issue of interaction in the field of agriculture and water management.
The parties mutually noted the importance of discussing these issues in the context of climate change and natural disasters around the world.
As a result of these meetings, an agreement was reached to practically strengthen the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank, in particular, the parties agreed to develop a financial model of cooperation within the framework of the construction of Kambarata HPP-1.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2024, 12:26 78206
Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the heads of the world's largest oil and gas chemical companies – President of China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC) Zhao Dong and Chairman of the Board of SIBUR LLC Mikhail Karisalovб primeminister.kz reports.
The key issue is the joint construction of the first integrated gas chemical complex for polyethylene production at a cost of about $7.7 billion and a capacity of 1.25 million tonnes per year, which will account for 1% of the world's total capacity.
A tripartite protocol was signed during the meeting, officially finalising SINOPEC's entry into the project. The ownership structure of the plant is as follows: KazMunayGas 40%, SINOPEC 30%, SIBUR 30%.
Head of the Government emphasised the importance of the project due to its focus on the production of high value-added products.
A gas separation complex (GSC) will be built at the Tengiz field to supply the "Polyethylene" project with feedstock (ethane). The capacity of the GSC is 9.1 billion m3 of dry gas processing per year, of which 1.6 million tonnes of ethane is expected to be produced.
Ethane will be sent through the main pipeline from Tengiz to the Karabatan site (territory of FEZ NINT, Atyrau region), where the polyethylene plant will operate.
It is planned to produce about 22 grades of polyethylene using American licence technologies of Chevron Phillips and Univation, 40% of which will be premium grade. A wide range of applications for both industrial and household purposes makes polyethylene the most popular polymer in the world.
Polyethylene is used in the fields of medicine, prosthetics, defence, food industry, construction, space industry and others. This polymer is used in the production of a wide range of goods: from plastic wear-resistant pipes, construction materials, medicines, syringes, prostheses to bulletproof vests, clothing for astronauts and car parts. Target markets include Kazakhstan, CIS countries, China, Turkey and European countries. At the same time, for domestic consumption, the realisation price will be lower than the import price.
The Head of State has identified deep processing of hydrocarbons as one of the key areas of development of the oil and gas sector. The priority for our economy is high conversion production producing products with a rapid increase in added value in the technological chain with an export orientation. The added value between the initial feedstock ethane and the third conversion product polyethylene increases 20 times, from $80-90 to $1600-1800 per tonne. The Polyethylene project will certainly give a serious impetus to the development of both the manufacturing industry and the country's economy as a whole. According to experts' calculations, the contribution to the country's GDP by 2030 from the implementation of the project is estimated at approximately 1.2%," Olzhas Bektenov said.
The construction of the plant is planned to be completed by 2029. During the construction period more than 8 thousand jobs will be created, during the operation period about 850 jobs will be created.
It was noted that the project is realised with the support of the Government. The plant will be built on the territory of a special economic zone with the provision of appropriate infrastructure and special tax regime. In this regard, Prime Minister emphasised the attention of the project participants to the need to maximise the use of local potential.
We on the part of the state provide comprehensive support in the implementation of projects important for the country's economy. At the same time, we expect you to increase the share of local content. For this purpose, it is necessary to determine the list of goods and equipment that will be mandatorily purchased from domestic producers. Special attention should be paid to training of Kazakhstani specialists and transfer of competences. It is important for us to maximise the attraction of local personnel, including for management positions in the project. We count on a similar approach in the implementation of other joint projects," Prime Minister emphasised.
Thus, in addition to the plant "Polyethylene" it is planned to build a gas separation complex and a trunk pipeline.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2024, 17:20 78396
Olzhas Bektenov and Head of the Sakha Republic Aysen Nikolayev discuss issues of trade and economic cooperation
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aysen Nikolayev, who arrived on a visit to Astana to participate in the opening ceremony of the Days of the Republic of Sakha in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
The Republic of Sakha contributes to the development of Kazakhstan-Russia trade relations. The implementation of agreements reached at the level of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia on further expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation was reviewed.
Over the year, trade turnover between the regions of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Sakha has grown almost 2-fold, exceeding $160 million, with over 99% of exports of Kazakhstani goods. During the discussion a wide potential of mutual trade was noted and the parties' readiness to increase turnover in agricultural, industrial and IT spheres was outlined.
The parties confirmed their intention to intensify joint work on expanding the range of supplied goods and services, establishing direct contacts between business circles. It is expected that a new impetus to trade and economic relations will also be given by the launch of five major cross-border trade centres in Kazakhstan, including the Eurasia Cross-Border Trade Centre on the border with Russia.
Special attention was paid to the exchange of experience and technologies in the field of creative industries and digitalisation, as well as interaction between research institutes and educational institutions of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Sakha.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2024, 08:48 88256
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan launch E-Permit international cargo transportation system
Tell a friend
Much attention is paid to improving conditions in international road freight transportation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and the widespread introduction of digital technologies into the system, UzA reports.
E-Permit, an electronic system for exchanging permit forms, has been introduced to speed up cargo transportation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
Specialists from the Digital Transport Center under the Ministry of Transport successfully launched this system in test mode. The first quotas were exchanged using the E-Permit system, and cargo vehicles passed through the Yallama customs post.
It is worth noting that this electronic system was introduced between Uzbekistan and Türkiye on November 11, 2021, at the initiative of the Ministry of Transport, for the first time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.05.2024, 06:24Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated 03.05.2024, 07:311356Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships 26.04.2024, 08:4185301Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda 26.04.2024, 16:4485116Young Kazakh Composer Captivates Geneva Audience 26.04.2024, 12:5870001Subsoil users will no longer be able to hide goods in works and services 27.04.2024, 14:1368516President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign, reiterates importance of careful attitude to nature 27.04.2024, 13:4962156Issues of Bilateral Cooperation Development were Discussed in Ankara 05.04.2024, 21:56125536President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva 05.04.2024, 18:54123676Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev 03.04.2024, 15:04122706Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils 03.04.2024, 11:09115291First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away 09.04.2024, 13:42109406Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek