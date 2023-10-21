18.10.2023, 18:11 17526
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria aim to expand bilateral cooperation
Political consultations held today in Astana between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have reaffirmed the mutual commitment to further expand trade, economic and investment cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the negotiations Kazakhstan’s delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko. Delegation from Bulgaria was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tihomir Anguelov Stoytchev.
The parties thoroughly discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Bulgaria relations, including the further expansion of the legal framework, enhancement of inter-parliamentary cooperation and interaction within the framework of multilateral organizations. Diplomats exchanged views on major international issues.
Bulgaria - is our important partner in the South East Europe and we are ready to expand interaction in areas of mutual interest. For example, we have a great potential for cooperation in tourism. At the same time, the revitalization of the Kazakh-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will contribute to identify new avenues" - stated Roman Vassilenko.
Tihomir Stoytchev expressed Bulgarian’s interest in tapping into the potential of cooperation in promising areas such as energy, green hydrogen, telecommunications, transport and logistics. In this context, he proposed to join efforts to develop the Middle Corridor, which would result in an increase in bilateral trade volume.
Following the discussion, both delegations reached an accord to maintain an ongoing dialogue between their respective foreign ministries, underscoring the importance of regular bilateral consultations.
For reference: In the first eight months of 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 63.9 million US dollars, in 2022 - 181.3 million US dollars. From 2005 to the 1st quarter of 2023, the gross inflow of direct investments from Bulgaria to Kazakhstan totaled 64.39 million US dollars (5.9 million USD in 2021, 8.66 million USD in 2022). There are about 70 enterprises with Bulgarian capital in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan has become the second largest oil supplier to Greece
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and Chairman of the Centre for Planning and Economic Research of Greece (hereinafter - KEPE) Panagiotis Liargovas discussed the current state of bilateral trade and issues of improving the mechanisms of implementation of economic cooperation between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
KEPE, under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Hellenic Republic, is the largest and oldest think tank that provides research and analysis to the Government of the Hellenic Republic on foreign and domestic economic policies.
Panagiotis Liargovas stated his intention to strengthen interaction with Kazakhstan’s economic institutions to conduct practical research aimed at ensuring long-term and sustainable development of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece. The parties paid special attention to the issues of energy security, given that Kazakhstan has become the second largest supplier of oil to Greece by the end of the first half of 2023 with a share of 24% as a result of the restructuring of the energy market in Europe.
Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev familiarised the interlocutor with the new economic policy of Kazakhstan and the implementation of cooperation with the European Union in the fields of energy, transport and sustainable development, given that KEPE is the National Productivity Board of Greece, responsible for working with the European Commission to improve the competitiveness of the country.
In addition, the parties also discussed measures to diversify bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Greece with a focus on industrial and regional economic interaction.
The political and economic course of Kazakhstan is represented in the Parliament of Georgia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin met with the Head of the "Parliamentary Group of Friendship with the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan" Kakha Kakhishvili. During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main topics of the conversation were the prospects for political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia. The parties expressed a common opinion on the need to intensify inter-parliamentary relations, paying special attention to the deepening of ties between the relevant friendship groups. This direction is an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding between the legislative bodies of both countries and creating new opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.
The parties stressed the need to develop mutually beneficial relations and discussed possible steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, as well as ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
In the course of the meeting, Ambassador Malik Murzalin briefed Kakha Kakhishvili with the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev`s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan" dated September 1, 2023, which describes in detail the steps to modernize the economy and strengthen public administration institutions.
According to the Georgian deputy, these initiatives represent a promising field for interaction and exchange of experience between countries.
At the end of the talks, the parties stressed their commitment to the development of friendly relations and expressed their readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation. In particular, the importance of cooperation in the context of strengthening peace and stability in the region was highlighted, emphasizing that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia plays an important role in ensuring the security and prosperity of both countries.
Kazakhstan and EU discuss deepening of cooperation in transport and transit sector in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva held a meeting with Henrik Hololei, Hors Classe Adviser of the European Commission, on the practical development of transport and transit cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the dynamic development of Kazakh-European relations, the parties discussed joint actions to diversify transit corridors between the markets of Asia and Europe through the implementation of transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan, increasing harmonization of transport sectors of the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, promoting aviation cooperation.
The Deputy Minister spoke in detail about the strategic vision of development of the country’s transport industry, voiced by President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual State-of-the-Nation Address “Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan", in particular, the tasks to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstan through the implementation of major railway projects and construction of new logistics facilities, as well as further expanding constructive cooperation with the countries of the region and participants of the “Middle Corridor”.
Henrik Hololei expressed his support for initiatives to develop a transit hub in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the trusting political dialogue and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU are a positive foundation for transport and logistics cooperation.
“The EU welcomes the ambitious strategy to become Kazakhstan’s transportation and logistics hub and is interested in participating in infrastructure projects, as well as attracting private investors,” the European diplomat said.
The parties also discussed in detail the measures for the development of transport connectivity between Central Asia and the EU, recommended in the relevant EBRD study.
Thus, the document announced in Almaty on May 18-19, 2023 during the “Central Asia – European Union Economic Forum” has assessed the existing and potential corridors of Central Asia and proposed the most optimal transport connection between the five republics of the region and the EU Trans-European Transport Network (covers 27 EU member states, as well as the Western Balkans, Eastern Partnership countries and Turkey).
The European Commission’s Advisor noted that the implementation of measures and projects of the study will allow to achieve significant indicators of international and intra-regional transit in Central Asia, develop intra-regional trade and create industrial enterprises along the region’s corridors, as well as significantly increase the infrastructure capacity of the five countries.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Governor General of Canada
At the Governor General's Rideau Hall, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Dauletbek Kussainov presented his credentials to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the ceremony, the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan thanked her for the honor, and expressed his readiness to further develop and deepen bilateral relations between Astana and Ottawa.
In turn, the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada wished success to the Kazakh diplomat in his work for the benefit of the people of the two countries.
In April 2023, Kazakhstan and Canada marked the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Korea
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea Nurgali Arystanov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm regards and best wishes from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Korean President. Also, the Kazakh diplomat informed the President of Korea of the main priorities outlined by the Kazakh leader in his State of the Nation Address “Economic Course of Just Kazakhstan” on September 1, 2023.
It was emphasized that the recent meeting of the Head of State with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York provided a strong impetus to the further deepening of the enhanced strategic partnership.
It was noted with satisfaction that the bilateral cooperation is on a dynamic growth, based on the solid foundation of genuine friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Korea.
Ambassador Arystanov assured that he would spare no effort to contribute to elevating bilateral cooperation to a new height.
In turn, the President of Korea congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of office and wished him every success in further strengthening mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.
Kazakhstan and Poland are interested in further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Alim Kirabayev visited the Subcarpathian Voivodeship at the invitation of "Poland-Kazakhstan" Association. During the visit, an exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan and Kazakh-Polish cooperation was presented at the Regional culture centre in Krosno, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by heads of the local regional administration, members of the Polish Sejm, representatives of business, scientific and cultural circles of the region.
The purpose of the exhibition project, which will last for two weeks, is to familiarise the residents of Krosno and the Subcarpathian region with the cultural heritage, economic potential and natural wealth of Kazakhstan.
In his speech, Ambassador informed about the state and prospects of development of bilateral relations and the history of the Polish diaspora living in our country, the tourist potential of Kazakhstan, as well as the significant role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in conflict resolution.
The Kazakh diplomat paid special attention to the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and the main points of September Address of the Head of State.
In this context, he noted the great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Poland on the priority directions outlined in the Address and urged business representatives of the Subcarpathian region to implement joint projects.
The participants of the event expressed interest in further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Poland partnership in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In particular, with representatives of leading companies from Krosno and Sanoka, such as "PGNiG Technologia", "Exalo Drilling" and "Energo", potential projects and possibilities of their implementation in Kazakhstan were discussed.
During a visit to the Ignacy Łukasiewicz Museum of Oil and Gas Industry Foundation in Bóbrka, dedicated to the development of the world’s first oil well, the Polish side expressed interest in establishing contacts with similar organisations in Kazakhstan.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son, to discuss some topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and multilateral cooperation of critical importance for the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Bui Than Son, highly appreciating the most productive results of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam on August 20-22 this year, noted that this visit gave a great impetus to the development of relations between two countries. The constructive domestic and foreign policy of the Head of State and the new economic guidelines of Fair Kazakhstan had a great influence on the head of the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam.
During the meeting, issues related to the holding of inter-ministerial political consultations in Hanoi in 2024, and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Astana, the intensification of cooperation between the cities of Astana-Hanoi, Almaty-Ho Chi Minh City and other administrative-territorial units, the opening of streets/monuments, the entry into force of the "Agreement on Mutual Release of Holders of National Passports from visa requirements", an increase in the number of flights, the development of railway logistics in the direction of Vietnam-China-Kazakhstan, increasing investment cooperation and bilateral trade, education, development of scientific and cultural ties and other important issues were discussed.
Having also informed about the ongoing work of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the upcoming chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), issues of promoting cooperation between the OTS countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were discussed.
In addition, the parties discussed issues of multilateral cooperation in the United Nations, the IAEA, the World Trade Organization, CICA and other organizations and forums, agreed to provide mutual support to relevant initiatives and candidacies of the two countries at the New York, Geneva, Vienna and other venues. Bui Thanh Son highly appreciated Kazakhstan's international initiatives.
The meeting was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere aimed at raising bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
Round table on the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan was held in Hong Kong
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao SAR’s, PRC held a round table dedicated to the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by Hong Kong experts, representatives of government agencies, and business circles, as well as heads of the Hong Kong Chambers of Commerce, etc.
The Consul General Seitakynov Almas delivered a welcoming speech, clarifying the key goals of the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President Tokayev in socio-economic development, and improving the welfare of Kazakh people, political and social modernization areas. In light of the announced plans for the industrialization and diversification of Kazakhstan's economy, the development of SME, agriculture, industrial, transport infrastructure, and tourism, the broad opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with Hong Kong were emphasized.
In general, the new economic course and political transformations in Kazakhstan announced in the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan aroused great interest among the expert community and business circles of Hong Kong. The participants of the event, highly appreciating the priorities of the New Economic Model of Kazakhstan, expressed support for the course of reforms carried out in our country, and also expressed interest in future fruitful cooperation.
