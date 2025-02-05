Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Intend to Expand Trade and Economic Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Fourth Report of Kazakhstan on the fulfilment of human rights obligations and recommendations of the previous review was considered during the 48th session of the Working Group of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan consisted of senior officials of nine main state bodies that directly implement state policy and monitor the fulfillment of state’s human rights obligations, as well as members of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





More than 100 UN Member States delegations participated in the review. It demonstrated a genuine interest to an open and constructive dialogue with our country. The event was held in the format of an interactive discussion, during which UN Member States raised questions, made comments and recommendations for further improvement of our country's human rights system.





The Kazakhstan’s official delegation, led by Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, addressed the UN Human Rights Council on a wide range of issues, focusing on the comprehensive reforms undertaken by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in the field of human rights and the rule of law, key legal initiatives on the elimination of torture and ill-treatment, peaceful assembly and freedom of association, ensuring the work of mass media and expanding the rights of journalists, combating human trafficking and domestic violence. In addition, the members of the delegation provided comprehensive information to questions raised by UN Member States, enriching the dialogue and sharing the good practices on human rights issues.





In his address to the Council, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko shared the country's experience in cooperating with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council and UN treaty bodies. In particular, attention was drawn to the inter-agency mechanism established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to consider inquiries from UN special rapporteurs and treaty bodies on individual communications. The Kazakh diplomat also briefed on ongoing technical cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. According to human rights experts, this level of interaction underlines Kazakhstan's priorities in advancing the country’s human rights protection system and democratic processes.





Responding to the question on strengthening the dialogue between the Government and civil society, Mr. Vassilenko referred to the role of the consultative and advisory body "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform", which takes place regularly at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He underlined the constructive nature of this platform, which contributed to the adoption of three human rights action plans and several legal acts related to wide range of political and social issues of the country.





During the dialogue with the Kazakhstan’s delegation, UN Member States expressed their support to the ambitious reforms and welcomed the concrete actions to strengthen fundamental human rights and freedoms. In particular, the international community commended the laws adopted in the areas of combating domestic violence, ensuring the safety of children, strengthening the mandate of the Commissioner for Human Rights and the National Preventive Mechanism, and social protection of the population, particularly, in the most vulnerable situations.





The UN Member States acknowledged the abolition of the death penalty, adoption of the Action Plan on Human Rights and the Rule of Law on December 8, 2023, and Kazakhstan's contribution to the work of the UN Human Rights Council during its 2022-2024 membership.





The Universal Periodic Review, as a unique mechanism of the UN Human Rights Council, provides an opportunity for all Member States to have their human rights situation regularly reviewed.





The report of the UPR Working Group on Kazakhstan along with the UN Member States recommendations will be adopted by the UN HRC during its 59th session in June 2025.