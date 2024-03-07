Kazakhstan and Estonia Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Partnership

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Ambassador of Estonia Toomas Tirs, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The two officials held a comprehensive discussion regarding the implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between Deputy Prime-Minster - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on February 27.





The parties expressed their commitment to sustaining regular political dialogue and strengthening inter-parliamentary, educational, cultural and humanitarian ties. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing trade and economic relations in key areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, IT and green technology.





Following the meeting, the side reaffirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.





For reference: In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Estonia increased by 29% and amounted to 157.5 million US dollars (Kazakh exports of $78.1 million, Kazakh imports of $79.4 million).





During the first three quarters of 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Estonia to Kazakhstan has exceeded 6.7 million US dollars.





As of January 1, 2024, there were 74 legal entities in Kazakhstan with the participation of Estonian capital.