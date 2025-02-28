Kazakhstan and EU Discuss Cooperation Plans at Key EU Institutions

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, held a series of meetings with representatives of key European Union institutions to discuss the prospects for deepening Kazakhstan-EU cooperation and strengthening regional partnerships in Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Discussions focused on priority areas of collaboration, including transport and infrastructure projects, sustainable development, energy partnerships, and the resilience of supply chains.





During meetings with Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Viviane Loonela, Chief of Staff to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the sides addressed bilateral cooperation, emphasizing political dialogue, economic collaboration, and preparations for upcoming joint events.





Key upcoming engagements were discussed, including the EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting in Ashgabat, the first EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, and the Astana International Forum to be held in the first half of 2025.





Both sides expressed mutual interest in further strengthening engagement in strategically significant areas, such as critical raw materials, green energy, and transport corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.





The timing of these meetings in Brussels is significant given the broad scope of our cooperation, the dynamic nature of our relations with the EU, the evolving foreign policy priorities of the new European Commission, and the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape," noted Vassilenko. "The substantive and positive nature of the discussions reinforces our confidence in the long-term development of our mutually beneficial partnership."





Further discussions on regional development and infrastructure projects were held with Pēteris Ustubs, Director for International Partnerships at the European Commission, and Lucie Shestakova, Chief of Staff to the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships. The meetings explored joint projects aimed at developing transport corridors, modernizing logistics networks, and promoting sustainable energy and digital solutions.





Energy cooperation and supply chain resilience were also in focus of the discussion. The sides exchanged views on advancing green energy initiatives, including the expansion of renewable energy sources and cooperation in low-carbon technologies.





In a meeting with Olof Skoog, EU Special Representative for Human Rights (who assumes the role of Deputy Secretary-General of the EEAS from March 1), discussions centered on stability and security in Central Asia, as well as the constructive cooperation on the rule of law and humanitarian initiatives. Kazakhstan reaffirmed the importance of multilateral collaboration in these areas and expressed readiness to strengthen coordination with the EU.





During a meeting with Giusi Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Central Asia, plans were outlined for expanding interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. She welcomed Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, recognizing their significance for democratic development and greater transparency in governance.





They paid special attention to enhancing parliamentary dialogue, including experience-sharing and maintaining active engagement on key bilateral and regional issues. In this context, both sides stressed the importance of regular meetings and stronger parliamentary diplomacy mechanisms to advance joint initiatives and align legislative approaches.





The meetings reaffirmed the commitment of Kazakhstan and the EU to further strengthen dialogue and expand practical collaboration across various sectors. Both sides expressed their readiness to continue working on joint initiatives, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and long-term partnership.





For reference: The European Union is Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, accounting for approximately one-third of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and accumulated foreign direct investment (FDI). Trade turnover in 2024 amounted to 48.7 billion dollars, with Kazakhstan’s exports at 38.1 billion and imports at 10.6 billion (+36.7%). FDI from EU countries in the first three quarters of 2024 totaled 6.4 billion US dollars.





Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the EU, covering 29 areas of cooperation, including international and regional security, trade, investment, infrastructure development, innovation, culture, sports, and tourism.





More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan, including major multinational corporations such as Shell, Schneider, Eni, Total, Air Liquide, Alstom, Siemens, and others.