31.10.2023
Kazakhstan and Finland Intend to Strengthen Political and Economic Ties
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Deputy Minister, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade of Finland Jarno Syrjälä, who is visiting Astana to attend the Kazakh-Finnish Forestry Forum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the prospects for enhancing bilateral political dialogue and economic cooperation and exchanged views on acute issues on the global agenda.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko welcomed the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, highlighting the growth of mutual trade by 9.4% in January-August 2023 compared to 2022. The volume of Finland’s FDI to Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to $18.3 million last year and reached $8.5 million in the first half of this year.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on the measures taken by the Government to develop the transport infrastructure to increase the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, noting the productive cooperation with the Finnish company "Nurminen Logistics". He also reiterated interest in strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Finland and implementing joint projects in line with Kazakhstan’s economic priorities and goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
To this end, the parties emphasized the leading role of the Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, expressing confidence that the upcoming 12th meeting of the Commission in Kazakhstan in 2024 that will contribute to expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture, logistics and other spheres of mutually beneficial partnership.
01.11.2023
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation and concurrently to the Principality of Liechtenstein Kairat Sarzhanov presented his credentials to H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois Philip Maria von und zu Liechtenstein, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the ceremony at the Vaduz Castle, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed warm greetings to the Hereditary Prince on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressing the interest of the Kazakh side in expanding mutually beneficial ties with Liechtenstein, informed about the processes of political and socio-economic modernization in Kazakhstan.
In his turn, the Hereditary Prince, expressing Liechtenstein's readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation, wished the leadership and people of Kazakhstan success in achieving their goals.
During a separate meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, establishing contacts between national agencies for the provision of official development assistance.
31.10.2023
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Aim to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Ashgabat at the invitation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides emphasized mutual commitment to further deepening of strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect and good-neighbourliness.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu noted the importance of further strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels, activating inter-parliamentary ties. In this regard, special attention was paid by the parties to the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan in October 2021 and visit the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow to Kazakhstan in October 2022.
In turn, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov confirmed that today relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level, having received the character of a strategic partnership.
The parties agreed to take coordinated measures to ensure growth in trade turnover, including by intensifying the activities of the Working Group to increase trade turnover and expand the range of goods supplied between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as through holding the Kazakh-Turkmen Business Council and the exchange of business delegations. In this context, an important role is assigned to the comprehensive work within the framework of the joint Intergovernmental Kazakh-Turkmen Commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.
The expediency of deepening ties between the regions of the two countries was also indicated.
The main directions and prospects of cooperation in the fuel and energy complex, oil and gas and chemical industries, textile industry, agriculture, ecology and environmental protection, issues of rational use of water resources in the region, transport and logistics, communications and telecommunications were specified.
In the development of cultural and humanitarian relations, the ministers noted the existence of potential in the field of education, science, mass media, as well as in the field of cultural exchanges. In particular, the parties spoke in favor of intensifying direct interuniversity contacts and organizing cross-cultural Days, and also discussed holding joint events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet Magtumguly Pyragy.
The ministers compared notes on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. They noted constructive cooperation within multilateral structures through such international organizations as the UN, the OIC, the CIS, in the "CA+" formats, as well as mutual support for international initiatives of the two states.
Special attention was paid to the aspects of cooperation on the further development of regional cooperation, issues of the Caspian Sea, close cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
As a result of the negotiations, a program of cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2024-2026 was signed.
As part of his official visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.
27.10.2023
WTO held a high-level meeting to make progress ahead of the 13th Ministerial Conference
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
The World Trade Organization hosted a high-level meeting to identify the most pressing issues on which WTO Members intend to take meaningful decisions during the upcoming 13th Ministerial Conference, to be held from 26 to 29 February 2024 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Thus, one of the specific decisions of the meeting was to continue to grant unilateral trade preferences in the form of duty-free and quota-free market access to least developed countries (hereinafter referred to as LDCs) during their transition to developing country status.
However, in line with the decisions taken at the Ministerial Conference-12, chaired by Kazakhstan, the meeting addressed a wide range of issues such as WTO reform, including the Dispute Settlement Body of the Organisation, agricultural subsidies and state support in the field of industrial policy, as well as trade measures applied to address the challenges of climate change.
During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation, headed by Zhanar Aitzhan, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the WTO and International Economic Organisations, supported the approval of issues related to the provision of trade benefits for LDCs in connection with their transition to the category of developing countries, and also proposed the WTO Secretariat to analyse the effectiveness of the application of special and differential treatment provisions in WTO Agreements for developing and least developed countries.
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Zh. Aitzhan also stressed the importance of continuing negotiations in the field of reforming agricultural subsidies in order to equalise competitive conditions between agricultural producers of developed and developing WTO member countries and to ensure global food security.
Aliya Alimbetova, Director of the Department of Foreign Trade Activities of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, also took part in the meeting.
In addition, the delegation of Kazakhstan noted the importance of completing the ongoing negotiations on the reform of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body, which is a prerequisite for countries to comply with the commitments undertaken under the WTO agreements and to ensure the implementation of the decisions of the supreme bodies of the organisation. Particular attention in the speeches of the participants of the meeting was paid to the issue of restoring the work of the WTO Appellate Body, which is the highest judicial instance in resolving trade disputes.
At the conclusion of the event, WTO Director-General N. Okonjo-Iweala emphasised that the political mandate achieved during the High-Level Meeting should contribute to the achievement of concrete results during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference.
27.10.2023
Kazakhstan’s priorities presented at conference on Eurasian security in Minsk
Current issues on the regional and global agenda are being discussed by participants of the two-day International High-Level Conference titled "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World", which has begun on Thursday in the capital of Belarus, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The conference’s goal is to exchange views on the prospects for Eurasian security amid present-day geopolitical circumstances. The event has been organised under the chairpersonship of the Republic of Belarus in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
At the Belarusian side’s invitation, the conference is attended by the leadership of the foreign ministries of Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Imangali Tasmagambetov and Kairat Sarybay, Secretaries General of the CSTO and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), respectively, high representatives of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEC), and experts from scientific and academic communities of a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, Vietnam, India, China, UAE, Turkey, Uzbekistan and other states.
In his speech at the plenary session, Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan stated that given the global instability and geopolitical tensions, Kazakhstan stands for strict and full compliance with the United Nations Charter.
Kazakhstan’s diplomat emphasized that his country is a peace-loving state, committed to the principles of international law, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and resolving disputes by peaceful means. In this context, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, he expressed support for efforts in peacefully resolving crisis situations around the world’s "hot spots".
It was announced that Astana attaches great importance to multilateral diplomacy in ensuring security not only in the region, but also in the world. Kazakhstan is an active participant of international processes aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts.
It was noted that for many years our country has firmly adhered to these principles, including during Kazakhstan’s presidency at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2010, its activities as the UN Security Council’s non-permanent member in 2017-2018, providing a platform for the Astana process on Syria, regularly holding Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
It was also emphasized that this role suits the republic very harmoniously, since Kazakhstan is a connecting bridge between Europe and Asia, West and East. The country, as previously, intends to develop cooperation in the UN, CIS, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), CSTO, SCO, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), OSCE, CICA, Central Asia+ formats. Rapid changes require us to actively cooperate and develop mechanisms that can guarantee security and stability.
Separately, the OSCE’s important role was highlighted, which, according to Kazakhstan, should be strengthened amid the geopolitical tensions. In this vein, the Kazakh side believes that restoring trust in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia, in accordance with the spirit of the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and the Astana Declaration, is of paramount importance.
It was emphasized that Kazakhstan’s sustainable development based on ongoing political and socio-economic reforms is an important factor in strengthening stability and regional cooperation in Central Asia. In this context, the conference participants got familiarized with the progress of institutional transformation in Kazakhstan, as well as with the priorities of President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Adress titled "The Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan".
Vassilenko noted that economic growth, and therefore strengthening stability in Central Asia, will be facilitated by reinforcing the connectivity - both within the region and with the outside world. In this regard, he pointed to the measures taken by the Kazakh side to expand the connectivity in Eurasia. In this context, Kazakhstan considers the Chinese mega-project "One Belt, One Road", the European initiative "Global Gateway" and other similar projects as complementary concepts.
A number of Astana’s foreign policy initiatives were also announced at the conference, including the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety, the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, as well as the holding of a Regional Climate Summit under the UN auspices in Kazakhstan in 2026.
In general, Kazakhstan’s ideas and proposals on strengthening trust and security measures on the Eurasian continent received a positive feedback from the experts presented at the event.
26.10.2023
KazAID and UNICEF expand cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development, KazAID, and UNICEF Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to further expand their partnership for child rights, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The MoU outlines a renewed commitment to and support initiatives that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The signing ceremony was attended by Arken Arystanov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Agency of International Development, KazAID, and Octavian Bivol, UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.
Under the agreement, UNICEF and the KazAID will support quality inclusive education and digital learning, child poverty reduction, and climate change mitigation and adaption measures, helping to uphold children’s rights, connect countries in Central Asia to development assistance and reach the commitments in the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
The cooperation will create opportunities for partnership by uniting efforts to achieve substantial progress in the best interests of children and youth.
KazAID is interested in implementation of programmes and projects aimed at creating conditions for development of children and youth, improvement of the education and strengthening of the health" said Arken Arystanov.
Upholding children’s rights and achieving sustainable results for children and families requires collaborative and committed partnership. We are delighted to further our work with KazAID to improve the lives of children across Central Asia and beyond" said Octavian Bivol.
For reference: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is an international organization operating under the auspices of the United Nations, with the goal of ensuring the rights and well-being of children and youth.
24.10.2023
20th Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council Meeting Took Place in Luxembourg
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 20th Anniversary Meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council. Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, chairing the EU Council, José Manuel Albares headed the European delegation at the meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties held a traditional review of the multifaceted interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union and discussed the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). Particular attention is given to energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, visa facilitation, as well as the extraction and development of critical raw materials issues.
In his speech, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized the strategic nature of cooperation with the European Union. "We have reached a high level of cooperation in many areas and are aimed at its further expansion. Kazakhstan will remain a reliable partner for the EU in Central Asia," Nurtleu said.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of successful partnership in trade and economic sphere. The EU is Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, with trade turnover reaching 40 billion US dollars in 2022. At the same time, the volume of FDI from EU countries in Kazakhstan’s economy last year totaled 12.5 billion US dollars, 23 percent higher than in 2021.
The parties discussed joint actions to diversify transit corridors between Europe and Asia by realizing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential, including the pairing of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The parties welcomed the start of consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens. The Kazakh side invited the delegation of the European Commission to Astana for the next round of consultations.
Minister J.M. Albares emphasized that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the EU in Central Asia and expressed the commitment of the European Union to further constructive cooperation on a wide range of issues.
In the field of education and science, the parties discussed the prospects for further cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan to strengthen the potential of Kazakhstan’s youth, their participation in the EU’s Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programmes.
The relevance of enhancing practical cooperation in agriculture and water management, areas closely linked to food security and sustainable development in the region, was also emphasized.
Members of the Kazakh delegation representing various state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan made presentations on trade and economic, investment and transport cooperation, protection and promotion of human rights, implementation of political reforms, etc.
24.10.2023
Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the European Union Hold First Full-Scale Meeting
Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 19th "Central Asia - European Union" Ministerial Meeting. For the first time, the format brought together the heads of foreign ministries of five Central Asian countries and twenty-seven EU member states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the participants presented the Joint Roadmap on Deepening relations between Central Asian countries and the EU. The document is the outcome of the agreements reached by the Heads of the Central Asian states and the President of the European Council in Cholpon-Ata on 2 June 2023.
The Roadmap, complementing the current EU Strategy on Central Asia from 2019, significantly expands the areas of interregional cooperation. It defines key areas of practical cooperation, including aligning the transport network of the region with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the joint development of critical raw materials, financing of green projects in the region, as well as cooperation in phytosanitary and veterinary measures, etc.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance and timeliness of holding the foreign ministers’ meeting of the two regions in the current geopolitical situation and noted the uniqueness of the platform for practical promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation. "Thanks to the close cooperation and political support of European partners, the role of Central Asia in global relations is growing. The C5+ format demonstrates its relevance and effectiveness," the Minister said.
The Foreign Minister presented a number of initiatives in areas of agriculture, investment and digital interaction, as well as Kazakhstan’s vision of unlocking the full potential of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, calling on European exporters to actively use the transport route from Europe to Asia.
Minister Nurtleu also emphasized the importance of climate change cooperation for the Central Asian region, highlighting current activities and initiatives in this area. For instance, he reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as well as the launch of the climate and green energy project office for Central Asia in Almaty and the UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026.
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said the platform is a vivid example of a fruitful multilateral cooperation. According to the EU diplomat, further deepening of cooperation will promote trade expansion, investment attraction, development of transport and digital interconnectivity that will be also implemented through Global Gateway and Green Deal, key European strategies aimed at boosting smart and sustainable links across the world.
European Commissioner for International Cooperation Jutta Urpilainen in her speech presented an overview of current and new programs for the region, including the development of people-to-people contacts by advancing educational and humanitarian projects.
The Joint Communiqué of the parties, adopted following the Ministerial Meeting, reflects the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold the UN Climate Summit in 2026 in Kazakhstan, to expand cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, among others.
The next "Central Asia - EU" Ministerial Meeting is to take place in Turkmenistan in 2024.
23.10.2023
Kazakhstan and Switzerland intend to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov met with the State Secretary for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO) Helene Budliger to discuss topical issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, having acquainted the interlocutor with the main points of the September President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan", called SECO to promote expansion of presence of Swiss companies in Kazakhstan taking into account new investment opportunities in the spheres of geological exploration and development, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics industry, digitalization and others. He also expressed the wish of the Kazakhstani side to expand the commodity nomenclature of Kazakhstani exports.
In her turn, the State Secretary of Switzerland positively assessed the ongoing transformations in Kazakhstan, expressed readiness for active cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the expansion of cooperation frameworks, facilitating direct contacts between business representatives and the search for new opportunities.
During the meeting, the issues of holding the next meeting of the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Business Council were considered.
