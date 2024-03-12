Kazakhstan and Malaysia Explore Prospects in Logistics to Enhance Trade

Images | Kazakh MFA

Bulat Sugurbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan and Anthony Loke, Minister of Transport of Malaysia Anthony Loke discussed prospects of logistics development in order to promote trade between the two nations as well as at scale of Central Asia and ASEAN, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The meeting was jointly organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and Ministry of Transport of Malaysia in conjunction with Malaysia’s membership to the International Maritime Organization and attended by ambassadors of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Poland, as well as their honorary consuls.





Ambassador Sugurbayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to increasing its own transit potential and development of logistics chains with different regions of the world. The diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan and Malaysia began to actively cooperate in the field of civil aviation restarting the direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur to enhance the tourism and business links. As the next stage of the connectivity, he expressed Kazakhstan's willingness to expand maritime logistics.





On the margins of the event, the Kazakh Ambassador also met with the heads of the largest seaports in Malaysia and discussed with them the prospects of cooperation in the field of maritime logistics, exchange of expertise in port management.





Minister Anthony Loke noted that Kazakhstan and Central Asia play an important role in international logistics, and Malaysia attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with Central Asia. The Minister also thanked Kazakhstan and attending Ambassadors for supporting Malaysia’s re-election to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024-2025. He highlighted the importance of this organization for Malaysia and said that 90% of Malaysia’s cargo traffic is carried out by sea transport.





Malaysia is ready to share its experience in the field of maritime logistics and port management, and is open to learn from other countries," Anthony Loke emphasized.





The parties agreed to further deepen cooperation in the field of transport and logistics and outlined joint plans for qualitative intensification of business contacts between the countries and regions.