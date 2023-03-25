24.03.2023, 11:59 681
Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Romania and Slovenia
The Head of State appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Romania and Slovenia, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
Yerlik Ali is named as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania and is relieved of his duties as the national coordinator of Kazakhstan for SCO.
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Alibek Bakayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently.
Nurbakh Rustemov is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.
Altai Abibullayev is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro concurrently.
24.03.2023, 10:49 811
First charter flight carrying Iranian tourists lands in Aktau
Iran Airtour’s first charter plane carrying 137 tourists from Tehran, Iran, landed in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city
Iran Airtour’s first charter plane carrying 137 tourists from Tehran, Iran, landed in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.
According to Chairman of the Industry and Tourism Committee Dastan Ryspekov, Aktau is a highly popular destination among Iranian guests.
Now we are working on increasing the number of tourists. Negotiations with potential partners are underway," he said.
The second flight with Iranian tourists is to arrive in Aktau at the weekend.
Last year Kazakhstan introduced 14-day non-visa regime for the nationals of Iran, China and India.
17.03.2023, 07:19 17861
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Members of the Kazakh Embassy and members of their families took part in the diplomatic fair dated to the Nauryz meiramy (holiday) in the capital of Kyrgyzstan
Images | gov.kz
Members of the Kazakh Embassy and members of their families took part in the diplomatic fair dated to the Nauryz meiramy (holiday) in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.
The event was organized by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry jointly with the Bishkek Mayor’s Office. It brought together 14 foreign diplomatic missions represented by the embassies of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, China, Japan, Switzerland, France, Germany, and others to present national food and beverages, as well as souvenir gifts.
All the funds raised will be donated to the charity fund of Kyrgyzstan.
16.03.2023, 10:36 24236
Reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Ministry of Justice of Armenia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Justice of this country Grigor Minasyan
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Justice of this country Grigor Minasyan. The sides discussed the issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the judicial and legal sphere, as well as in the field of ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of citizens, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The Armenian Minister was informed about the development of the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as about the program of large-scale political and economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Special attention was given to the issues of constitutional reform and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on March 19, 2023. Minister Minasyan highly appreciated the policy of Kazakhstan's leadership and stressed the importance of ongoing reforms in the face of modern global challenges.
The parties considered the issues of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of international organizations and the schedule of bilateral events in 2023. They also agreed on further work on the exchange of experience between the ministries of justice of Kazakhstan and Armenia.
Source: kazinform
15.03.2023, 14:24 25521
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Republic of South Africa
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkin Akhinzhanov has presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the ceremony, Yerkin Akhinzhanov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed Astana's interest in further strengthening and expanding long-term cooperation with Pretoria, by intensifying political dialogue and interaction in trade, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.
President Ramaphosa expressed readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, and also congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on official assumption of office and wished success in further strengthening the bilateral relations.
15.03.2023, 11:03 25606
Over 100 countries to partake in Global Primary Health Care conference in Astana in Oct 2023
Images | gov.kz
On October 23, 2023 Astana will host the International Conference on Primary Health Care dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the adoption of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat announced it at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe (SCRC) held in Almaty on March 14, Kazinform reports.
According to her, the upcoming event will bring together representatives of more than 100 countries, international organizations, and healthcare experts in an online and offline format.
Besides, on October 24-26, Astana will host the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe with the participation of 53 member states of the WHO European Region. The meeting will discuss the pivotal issues of global healthcare such as ensuring universal healthcare coverage, emergency protection, improving health and well-being, as well as improving the effectiveness of WHO support to countries.
In turn, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge explained the reason why these events will be held in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan has been the birthplace of primary health care since 1978. Thanks to the support of the Head of State, the Government and the Ministry of Healthcare, reforms are implemented. Kazakhstan is a leader in the primary healthcare sector; this country has a lot to offer in that respect. For instance, Kazakhstan became the first country to integrate the work of medical and social workers and psychologists into the primary healthcare system, which enables to provide quality services," Hans Kluge said.
Kazakhstan is a member of the Standing Committee of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe. Since September 2022, Kazakhstan has chaired the Standing Committee of the Regional Committee which proves a high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO.
14.03.2023, 21:47 35146
Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with recently appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Goran Aleksić, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The parties discussed dynamics of bilateral cooperation, noting traditionally friendly nature of relations between Astana and Belgrade.
Special attention was paid to organization of mutual visits of the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Serbia during the year, as well as holding of the next meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission.
The interlocutors agreed that the excellent relations between the two countries in the political sphere provide an opportunity for deeper and diverse interaction in the trade, economic and investment spheres. To do this, it is necessary to intensify contacts of business circles. Along with that, it seems important to resolve the issue of opening direct flights.
14.03.2023, 08:09 35341
Head of OSCE short-term observer mission supports socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cyprus Satybaldy Burshakov held a meeting with the Special Coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, member of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Irene Charalambides, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh MFA press office.
The parties discussed the preparations for the upcoming early election of the deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan, set for March 19, 2023. The sides exchanged also views on the OSCE/ODIHR Interim Report on Election Observation.
Ambassador Burshakov informed Charalambides about important political and social-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as about the current election campaign and activities of political parties. The Kazakh diplomat spoke on the specifics of the current election campaign in the context of new changes to the electoral legislation and electoral system of the country that came into force on January 1, 2023.
In turn, Charalambides confirmed her intention to cooperate constructively with the Kazakh side in the process of observing the elections, noting that the main goal of the current and other similar missions is to assist the host country in its efforts to further improve the electoral system and practice.
The Head of the OSCE observer mission expressed her support to the social-political reforms and the process of democratic reforms in Kazakhstan.
13.03.2023, 19:19 37321
OTS foreign ministers to meet in Ankara
On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States
On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov will represent Kazakhstan at the event, Smadyarov said at the briefing today.
In his words, the event will discuss the preparations for the oncoming Summit of the OTS Heads of State and will approve the draft documents to be signed by the presidents.
