Kazakhstan operates flights to 13 countries as of May 18

Currently, Kazakhstan operates flights to 13 countries of the world, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed.





In international directions there are regular flights to 13 countries on 40 routes with a frequency of 117 flights per week:





- Turkey - 12 flights per week;





- UAE - 31 flights per week;





- Uzbekistan - 22 flights per week;





- Russia - 10 flights per week;





- Kyrgyzstan - 7 flights per week;





- Belarus - 4 flights per week;





- Ukraine - 4 flights per week;





- Germany - 9 flights per week;





- Georgia - 9 flights per week;





- Tajikistan - 2 flights per week;





- South Korea - 2 flights per week;





- Egypt - 2 charter flights per week;





- Maldives - 3 flights per week.













