Kazakhstan participated in Geneva’s largest international largest international charity fair

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan took part in the Annual Bazaar at the Palais des Nations, organized by the United Nations Women's Guild-Geneva (UNWG), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Over the years, the Bazaar has become a highly anticipated major social event for the international community in Geneva, with hundreds of participants. Since 1976, it brings together a rich diversity of nationalities and cultures for a common goal: to help disadvantaged children around the world.





This year, the Permanent Mission presented a variety of products at two national stands.





The first one offered guests to try a number of Kazakh food staples, such as bauyrsaq, plov, manty and samsa, along with some chocolate, honey and traditional sweets. The second stand was filled with national souvenirs and books.





On the sidelines of the Bazar, jewelry designer and craftsman Serik Rysbek and director of the "Serik Rysbek" art gallery Gulbarshyn Kazbalinova presented an exclusive collection of handmade rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings encrusted with precious stones, which captivated the guests.





The Bazar presented a unique opportunity to promote the Kazakh culture with handicrafts and gastronomy. Proceeds from the national and food stands at the Bazar were donated to charity organizations supporting the children in different regions of the world.