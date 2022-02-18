Kazakhstan's Deputy FM and Head of OSCE Program Office exchange views on cooperation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Dr. Volker Frobarth, Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Program Office in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

Opening the meeting, the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the OSCE (31 January 1992), emphasizing its special role in supporting the republic in the early stages of independence. Noting the rich history of cooperation with the organization, the deputy minister highlighted the achieved results, especially Kazakhstan's 2010 successful OSCE chairmanship. Speaking of the legacy of the Kazakh chairmanship, Mr. Vassilenko drew attention to the continued relevance of goals and objectives set in the Astana Declaration at the historic 2010 OSCE Summit in Kazakhstan.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko thanked Dr. Frobarth for the balanced approach of the office to the implementation of projects in all three dimensions of the organization, as well as for his active support of the initiatives of the Kazakh President and the Government in areas such as sustainable development, "green" economy and combating corruption. In light of the ongoing and planned reforms, the deputy minister drew attention to the importance of introducing the best practices of the OSCE participating states in Kazakhstan. In this context, he called on the OSCE to actively involve Kazakh and international experts in the exchange of practical and legislative expertise.

For his part, Dr. Frobarth shared his plans for 2022-2023 and briefed about the cooperation of his office with partners in Kazakhstan in areas such as strengthening national security, countering cybercrime, parliamentary and local government development, good economic governance and environmental issues, the rule of law and combating human trafficking, domestic violence and promoting gender equality.

The parties agreed to maintain close cooperation in the framework of assistance to the state bodies of Kazakhstan.