This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare
relevant news
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Arrived on an Official Visit to Astana
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan demonstrate a high level of mutual understanding and trust, which allows us to consistently develop our cooperation in all spheres. We aim at further expansion of interaction, especially in trade, economic and investment spheres," Nurtleu said.
We consider Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia. Today's talks have confirmed the mutual desire to further strengthen relations in a variety of areas, including transportation, investment, energy and education," Bayramov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Number of Meetings with Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Delegation Took Part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Ministerial Meeting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Malaysia Strengthen Economic Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the South Korea Strengthen Partnership in Smart Cities
In 2023, Almaty was also awarded the bronze prize at the Seoul Smart City Prize by WeGO, which recognizes the city’s efforts in innovative solutions for sustainable development. As a result of this achievement, city representatives participated in an extensive training program aimed at using technology to improve energy, transportation, healthcare, and safety," said Ambassador Arystanov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Cyprus Aim to Develop Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gratitude to Head of OSCE Programme Office for Work in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.03.2025, 09:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and HealthcareKazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare 12.03.2025, 08:493281Quake jolts south of Kazakhstan 06.03.2025, 09:1669271Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived to Cyprus on Official Visit 06.03.2025, 10:3330416S. Korea: 7 injured after Air Force fighter jet accidentally drops bombs outside training range 06.03.2025, 11:2825316N Kazakhstan para athletes sweep five medals at world championships 08.03.2025, 09:0924896Kazakhstan Delegation Took Part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Ministerial Meeting 08.03.2025, 12:1124671Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Number of Meetings with Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States 11.02.2025, 17:40211351Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52211311Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55210391Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation209976Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation 11.02.2025, 15:22Progress in preparation for spring field work: increasing profitable crop areas and supervision over funds targeted use reviewed in Government208331Progress in preparation for spring field work: increasing profitable crop areas and supervision over funds targeted use reviewed in Government