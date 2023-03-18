Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Ministry of Justice of Armenia
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Republic of South Africa
Over 100 countries to partake in Global Primary Health Care conference in Astana in Oct 2023
Kazakhstan has been the birthplace of primary health care since 1978. Thanks to the support of the Head of State, the Government and the Ministry of Healthcare, reforms are implemented. Kazakhstan is a leader in the primary healthcare sector; this country has a lot to offer in that respect. For instance, Kazakhstan became the first country to integrate the work of medical and social workers and psychologists into the primary healthcare system, which enables to provide quality services," Hans Kluge said.
Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia
Head of OSCE short-term observer mission supports socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
OTS foreign ministers to meet in Ankara
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan
On March 16-17, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will pay a working visit to Astana. He is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan,"Smadiyarov said at the briefing today.
A final briefing on the results of the visit will be held for mass media on March 17 at the UN building," he added
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana
