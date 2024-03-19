Leading Austrian Companies are Interested in Kazakhstan

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during his visit to Austria met with the top management of the leading companies in the construction, logistics, machinery industries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation with the CEO of the Lasselsberger Group, Josef Lasselsberger, the progress of the investment project for the production of ceramic tiles, dry building mixes and construction adhesives in Astana was reviewed. The project is aimed at import substitution and involves the creation of more than 200 jobs. Issues related to the implementation of the project in the field of metallurgy with a high level of conversion were discussed.





At a meeting with CEO of Gebrüder Weiss, Wolfram Senger-Weiss, the company’s plans to expand multimodal cargo transportation, as well as expand the network of class A warehouse terminals in Kazakhstan were discussed.





In addition, a meeting was held with the CEO of Plasser & Theurer, Johannes Max-Theurer. The implementation of the pilot project for digitalization of the Kazakh railway was discussed during the meeting. The project provides for the optimization of scheduled preventive maintenance work, increasing the speed and safety of the movement of railway trains.





Minister Nurtleu praised the interest of Austrian businesses and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support for the projects.





For reference: Lasselsberger Group is one of the leading producers of raw materials, construction materials and ceramic coatings, which includes 67 production plants with more than 13 thousand employees operating in 27 countries.





The history of Gebrüder Weiss dates back to the 15th century. The company provides a full range of transport and logistics services. The company's international network includes 180 branches in 34 countries and 8,400 employees. The company’s turnover is more than 3 billion euros.





Plasser & Theurer has a 70-year history and is a world leader in the production of track machines and solutions for the maintenance, repair and construction of railway tracks. The company’s track machines are operated in 110 countries.